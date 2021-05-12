Choti Sardarni 12th May 2021 Written Update: Kulwant lies to Meher about Ginni and Jeeto

Choti Sardarni Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode begins with Meher forgets the lyrics of the lullaby so Seher and Karan continues it and she hugs them. Next day, Sarab sees that Meher sleeping and sits beside her and wishes good morning to her and talks to her saying that good morning kiss can solve all the problems and tries to kiss her. But she wakes up and shocks seeing him close and pushes him then asks him that who is he and where is she now. She takes the flower vase and asks him to not come towards her and he tries to say something so she throws it at him.

He moves aside and recalls Naina’s words and understands that now Meher living in 2010 and forgot the present. She asks him that what he did with her and how she came there and asks him that did he kidnapped her. He asks her that did he looks like a Kidnapper to her and says to her that why he will bring tea for her if he kidnapped her then. She asks him that what he mixed in that tea. He tells the ingredients he mixed. She asks him to drink it to prove that. So He drinks it.

Harleen comes there and asks Sarab that what’s happening there. Meher learns that his name is Sarab and assumes that both Harleen and Sarab kidnapped her and warns them saying that they don’t know about her mother Kulwant. Harleen tells her that she came to give tuition Kids. Meher refuse to believe her and leaves from the room. She asks Karan and Seher about their name. She tells them that she need to leave now and leaves from there. Karan was about to call Meher but Sarab stops him.

Sarab calls Kulwant and informs her that Meher coming to her house and she forget the present totally and for her Jagga and Amrita are alive and tells her to not say the truth to Meher. Kulwant learns that Jeeto and Ginni left for market and informs Ranna and Bittu about Meher’s memory loss and tells them to decorate the house like how it used to look in 2010. On the other hand, Sarab says to his kids that Meher’s memory switched now so they has to act in front of her according to that and they don’t have any other choice than this.

Meher arrives at Kulwant’s house. Meher asks Jeeto that who is she. Kulwant lies to Meher saying that Jeeto is maid of their house. Meher asks her why she hired maid when she and Amrita can do all the household chores. She tells her that when she went to Sarab’s house to give tuition to his Kids. Kulwant says to her that Sarab is really good man. Kulwant gives the broomstick to Ginni and tells her to start the work. Meher asks her about Ginni. Kulwant tells her that Ginni is another maid and takes Ginni with her.

Bittu and Ranna lies to Meher saying that she took 100 rupees from them. She learns that they are lying and runs behind them to beat. Kulwant tells about Meher’s memory loss to Jeeto and Ginni. She video calls Sarab and shows Meher to him and says to him that her old Meher is back. Seher cheers Gill family members and tells them that they can solve this problem and asks them to assume it as game.

Episode ends.

Precap – Sarab gets an idea to stay beside Meher in her past life too.