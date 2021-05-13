ENTERTAINMENT

Choti Sardarni 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Scene 1
Mehar is busy in studying. Yuvi rushes to her and hugs her. She says who are you? He says I am Yuvi. Mehar remembers a small Yuvi and gets dizzy. Bitto comes there and sees her tensed. Mehar asks why is he calling himself Yuvi? Bitto says his name is Yuvi too. Mehar says why was he calling me Bua? Bitto says he calls everyone bua. Kulwant comes there. Mehar asks if Jagga has gone somewhere? Kulwant says they will be back soon.

Ginni is crying and tells Rana that Jito made me work so much.

Sehar tells Sarab that it would be good if mama knew you in 2010 also. Sarab gets an idea

