Choti Sardarni 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Scene 1

Seher runs in the home. Sarab says the place are you going? You’re not properly. Seher says I’m completely high-quality. Nothing will occur to me now. He says why? She says I’ll get an enormous present tomorrow. Sarab says what’s it? Seher says I shouldn’t have informed you. Seher says mama’s pal stated to Param and Karan that tomorrow within the celebration she’ll deliver mama. Mama will come. Sarab is shocked. Sarab says I’ll hug mama and reduce cake with each of you.

Sarab shouts Sandhya ji.. Param says what’s he indignant about now. He says what joke is happening? She say what? He says why did you inform youngsters that Meher will come tomorrow? Do you may have any disgrace whereas making such pretend guarantees? Sandhya says I stated that to Param and Karan. Sarab says she heard. They’re youngsters. The place will you deliver Meher from? It’s Seher’s birthday. I believed I’ll make her day particular. Your pretend promise will break her coronary heart. She’s considering her mother would come again. When she finds out you’re mendacity.. Harleen says Sarab there’s excellent news. Seher has recovered 70%. The physician says the final report will come tomorrow. Sarab says thanks. He says thank Sandhya. It’s a results of her magical care. Sarab stops Sandhya and says your charges. And this your 11k bakhshish. Thanks for caring for my daughter.

