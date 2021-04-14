Choti Sardarni 14th April 2021 Written Update: Seher’s birthday party

Choti Sardarni Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Episode begins with Sandhya guarantees to Karan and Param that Meher will come for Seher’s celebration. Seher overhears that and she or he informs about Sandhya’s present to Sarab. Seher says to him that she is so comfortable as a result of she will have fun her birthday along with her dad and mom. He wonders why Sandhya lied to the Children and tells her to take relaxation. Sarab questions Sandhya for promising the youngsters that Meher will come for Seher’s celebration. She says to him she stated about it to Param and Karan solely. He says to her that Seher overheard that and asks her that why did pretend promise to his Children and says to her that right here he’s attempting to provide happiness to Seher on her birthday however she destroyed every thing along with her lie.

Physician informs Sarab that Seher recovered 75% and yet one more report will come tomorrow. Sarab thanks the Physician. Physician asks him to thank Sandhya. Sarab offers Nurse charges to Sandhya and thanks her for caring for Seher until now. She says to him that tomorrow Seher’s remaining report will come and after that she is going to go away the home. She asks him to not inform the Children that she is leaving the home and thanks him for serving to her in Seher’s date of delivery. He says to her that he did that for his Children. She says to him that her promise will not be pretend and tomorrow Meher will come to Seher’s celebration positively. He asks her that how is that attainable. She tells him one thing and leaves from there. Sarab hallucinates Meher once more and understood that she is offended on him. He informs her about Seher’s birthday and asks her to assist him however she disappears.

Subsequent day, Sarab learns that Sandhya went to temple to donate for Seher’s birthday. Sandhya offers prasad to the Children and Sarab asks for prasad so she offers it to him too. Sarab says to Sandhya that he wants her assist. Karan says to Sarab that Sandhya calls him as “dragon papa”. Sarab smiles listening to him. Meher sings a track for Seher and kisses her who’s sleeping. Seher feels Meher’s presence and smiles in her sleep and wakes up. She comes out of the room and will get comfortable seeing the decorations and says to her household that there are such a lot of surprises. She thanks Sarab and hugs him.

Seher says to Sarab that she by no means celebrated her birthday like this. Sarab says to her that she is princess that’s why they’re celebrating like this. Seher will get Meher’s greeting card and Meher asks her to unravel the riddles. Children are busy fixing the riddles. Sandhya says to Sarab that she goes out for someday. In market, somebody collides with Sandhya then she appears like somebody following her. And it seems to be Rajan however Sandhya doesn’t see him. Rajan calls Kulwant and informs her that Rajan returned and warns her to not let Sandhya come out of the home.

Episode ends.

Precap – Police arrests Sarab for killing Meher.