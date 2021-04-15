Choti Sardarni 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Birju hears Nandini and Jai talking – TMT Updates

Choti Sardarni fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Jai says observe my voice, when you catch me you’d be free. They tease her and chortle at her. Rani falls. Rani says in coronary heart I’ve to get out of right here. She tries to beat them. They chortle at her. Rani falls once more.

Rani tries to listen to the press of the watch. She slaps him. Rani says you want mind to see not simply eyes. He picks a hockey and is about to beat her. Nandini calls Jai. He goes out. Nandini says there’s a large drawback. Please come right here quick. Jai says I’ll take revenge for this slap. He leaves.

Nandini says what would you like? You mentioned you need 5 lacs. I requested Kiara for the cash and also you gave it to champa? Don’t lie now. What is that this bag doing with champa. He says I gave it to her to present you. Nandini says why didn’t you give it to me? Jai says Champa why didn’t you come? She says I needed to ship to village for an emergency. Please don’t inform Rani sa. Nandini says get out. Nandini says the place is Rani? Inform me. He says I don’t know. Nandini says I can’t cope with this drama anymore. He leaves.

Birju comes there. He heard all the pieces. Nandini tries to go however he stops her manner. She says transfer apart. He says what have been you saying to Jai? Nandini says not your drawback. He says what are you plotting? She says who’re you to query me? He says a buddy. I do know you have been speaking about Rani. Inform me. She says i don’t know the place she is. Birju says I do know you recognize the place she is. I received’t allow you to go till you inform. Champa sees them.

Champ tells Jai that birju say you with nandini. He’s asking her for the reality. Jai says go inside the home and inform everybody Birju is harassing Nandini. They are going to kick him out.

Nandini says go from right here. He says you inform me the reality first. Jai comes and says Nandini mentioned she doesn’t wish to let you know something. Don’t dare to bother her. Will you annoy her once more? Reply me. Birju slaps him and says right here is your reply. Nandini says Jai.. are you okay? Jai says how are you? You don’t know the results of all this. Birju slaps him once more and says I’m not scared when you.

Rajmata appears to be like on the pickle. She recollects Rani. Sanjay says you’ll want to relaxation. Every part can be okay. Rajmata says I’m so anxious for her. She was all the time there to unfold happiness. Champa comes and says Birju is harassing Nandini. Sanjay says how dare he?

Birju is about to hit Jai. He says inform me the reality. Sanjay comes and says what is that this? Jai says he was harassing Nandini and now hitting me. Kick him out of this home. Sanjay says you could have made an enormous mistake. Get out. Birju says I didn’t do something fallacious. They did one thing to Rani. It was their plan. Nandini says oh God. What in the event that they discover out about Rani.

