Choti Sardarni 15th April 2021 Written Update: Kulwant warns Harleen about Rajan

Choti Sardarni Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Episode begins with Seher solves the riddle and says reply is bicycle and asks the place is her bicycle. She smiles seeing the bicycle and says to her household that she requested bicycle as birthday reward from Meher and her mom fulfilled the promise. Param says to Sarab that he is aware of that Sarab additionally talks to Meher like Sandhya. Sarab thinks Meher is indignant with him nonetheless that’s why she is just not coming in entrance of him. Kulwant calls Harleen and tells her about Rajan and asks her to tell about Rajan to Sarab. Harleen refuses to tell Sarab saying he’s comfortable after so many days so she doesn’t wish to spoil his happiness and assures her saying she is going to tighten the safety. Karan asks Sarab that can Meher actually come to the celebration. Sarab says to them that Sandhya received’t break the promise.

Jeeto learns that Bittu determined to reward pillow to Seher. Ranna packs blanket as Seher’s birthday reward. Kulwant hopes Seher will like her reward. Yuvi says to her that Seher will like this huge teddy bear. Seher refuse to open her eyes saying she received’t open it till Meher involves the celebration. Kulwant comes there and greets Sarab and asks him about Seher. Sarab says to her that Seher ready for Sandhya’s reward. Kulwant learns that Sandhya didn’t return but from market and prays for her security.

Yuvi asks them to begin the celebration. Param and Karan brings Seher. Yuvi asks Seher to open her eyes and he opens Jeeto and Ginni’s presents and makes enjoyable of it. Bittu and Ranna argues with one another. Seher waits for Sandhya and Meher. Harleen asks Seher to open her eyes to see her cake. Seher will get comfortable seeing Meher in projector and hugs Sandhya. Seher cuts the cake and feeds to everybody one after the other. Seher asks Sandhya to affix for household image. Sarab asks to begin the music and Youngsters begins dancing on “Buddhu Sa Mann” track.

Sandhya receives Seher’s take a look at report and exhibits it to Sarab. He will get relieved seeing the outcomes and thanks her. She decides to depart the home. He hallucinates Meher once more and asks her that the place was she until now. She says to him that she wished to understand how he handles the birthday preparations with out her. He asks did she impressed with the decorations. She says to him she preferred it and all of the credit score goes to Sandhya.

Kulwant asks Sarab to affix them. Sandhya kisses the Youngsters and dances with Seher. She was about to depart the home however stops seeing Police. Karan hides behind Param seeing Police. Sarab asks Sandhya to take the Youngsters inside. Police inspector says to Sarab that he got here to arrest Sarab in Meher’s homicide case. Harleen and Kulwant defends Sarab. Police inspector says to them that they’ve proof. Sandhya says to him that Sarab didn’t kill Meher. He says to her that for her solely Sarab killed Meher.

Episode ends.

Precap – Sarab shocks seeing Rajan.