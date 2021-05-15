Choti Sardarni 15th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Choti Sardarni 15th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Sarab says you can’t find beauty like this in the whole world. What do you wanna see mummy ji? Kulwant says I am your daughter’s age. He says you look even younger when you wear this suit. Meher laughs. Sarab winks. Sarab shows them a suit. Kulwant says this shopkeeper is cute. Sarab says mummy ji it’s me. Kulwant pretends that she got a call. She says I have to go Meher. You handle things here. Get a suit and come home. Kulwant looks at them and says I hope everything gets better. Sarab says when you wear this suit you will look even prettier. Meher says I have seen you somewhere. He says yeah maybe we are bound for life. Meher says shut up. He says that’s the sound of my heart. You are even prettier than me. Meher says what? He says I am talking about the dress. Meher says get this stitched. She says to take the measurements.

Sarab takes Meher’s measurements. Meher eats her chocolate. Sarab looks at her with love. He takes her back’s measurements. The song dekha hazaron dafa plays. Sarab says done. Meher says waist? He says it’s 27. Meher says how do you know? He says how won’t I know? I have held you by the waist so many times. He says I guessed. Meher says shut up and take it. Sarab measures her waist. Meher says why are your hands shivering? He says in love, your whole body shivers. See it’s 27. The actual shopkeeper comes and says Gill Sahab, you asked for the shop for an hour. My dad must be coming. Meher is shocked. Meher takes off his beard. It’s Sarab. Meher says you.. Do you have any shame. You are a stalker. Don’t even dare to come after me. Meher leaves in anger. Sarab goes after her.

Sarab comes on the cycle. Meher says what do you want? He says your love. Meher says stop chasing me. Why are you after me. I don’t want to talk to you. What’s your problem? Have some shame? I am a teacher. He says teachers also have a heart. Meher says they also have slippers they can hit on your head. Sarab says you are breaking the heart of a handsome young man. Meher says you’re not young. Sarab stops a woman and asks her to guess his age. She says you look like a college student. 22-23. Sarab laughs and says thank you. Meher says get lost. Meher’s chunri gets stuck in his bike. Meher stops.

