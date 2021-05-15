Choti Sardarni 15th May 2021 Written Update: Kulwant asks Meher to give chance to Sarab

Choti Sardarni Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode begins with Sarab calls Kulwant as mother in law. Meher shocks hearing him. Sarab flirts with Kulwant and shows dresses to Seher. He diverts Meher and tells his identity to Kulwant. Kulwant acts like she got call and tells Meher that she has to leave and asks her to continue the shopping. Sarab shows dress to Meher and tells her that she will look beautiful in that. She tells him that she feels like she saw him somewhere. He tells her that he is also feeling same and it looks like they are made for each other.

She asks him to not talk nonsense and selects one dress and shows it to him. She tells him to measure her to stitch the dress. Sarab starts measuring ( Dekha Hazaro Dafaa song plays in the background). She tells him that he didn’t measure her hip size. He tells her hip size. She asks him that how he knows that. He thinks how many times he had hold it and tells her that he guessed it.

Shop owner comes there and tells Sarab that his father may come anytime so he wants his shop back. Meher removes Sarab’s moustache and yells at him for deceiving her and asks him to not follow her. But Sarab follows her. Meher shows her slipper to him and asks him to not follow her. She tells him that road side romeo’s only knows this slipper talk . He asks her to understand his feelings. She tells him to get lost and her dupatta stuck with his bicycle but she misunderstands thinking he hold it.

She beats him and Public too joins her and beats him. Sarab thinks he can’t let Meher knows that who is he. Meher was about to leave from there then stops and turns around and holds her head then faints. Sarab shocks seeing Meher and asks those people to leave him but they didn’t listen him so he shows his ID card and picks Meher.

In Kulwant’s house, Meher regains her consciousness. Everyone wonders she is 2010’s Meher or 2021’s Meher. Meher tries to slap Sarab and Kulwant stops her. She tells Kulwant that Sarab tortured her since morning. Sarab says to her that he won’t hear a single word against himself anymore and tells Kulwant that he loves Meher.

He tells Meher that if she thought his approach is wrong then he will change the way. He tells Kulwant that he will come at 5pm to talk about his and Meher’s marriage with his family and they should open the door only if they are okay with the alliance.

Seher treats Sarab’s wounds and scolds him. He kisses her and says to her that she is behaving like his mother. Harleen learns that they has to leave for Kulwant’s house. Sarab says to her that he want to marry Maher as soon as possible and he knows that she will agree to marry him.

Kulwant praises about Sarab to Meher. Ranna, Bittu, Jeeto and Ginni tries to convince her to say yes for Sarab’s alliance. Kulwant tells Meher to give one chance to Sarab. Meher recalls Sarab’s words.

Episode ends.

Precap – Meher asks Sarab to eat lot of chillies.