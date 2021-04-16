Choti Sardarni 16th April 2021 Written Update: Meher is in a coma?

Choti Sardarni Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Episode begins with Sandhya defends Sarab in entrance of Police inspector. Police inspector says to them that Sarab has additional marital affair with Sandhya that’s why he killed Meher. Sandhya says to him that that’s not true. Sarab says to him that Meher is alive. Police inspector asks him that then why she will not be current in her daughter’s birthday and if she is actually alive then he would know her place and asks him to disclose that.

Then again, Physician and Nurse talk about about one coma affected person who’s in coma for final 15 days and that affected person seems to be Meher. Police inspector says to Sarab that he’s arresting him for killing Meher. Kulwant says to him that he can’t arrest Sarab. He says to her that he has arrest warrant towards Sarab so nobody can cease him.

Harleen calls IG and informs him that Police workforce got here from Haryana and asks him to do one thing. IG tells her to ship Sarab with them for now and he’ll see what he can do subsequent. Sarab goes to satisfy his children. Seher asks Sarab that why Police got here and asks him to ship them again. Sarab says to her that he known as them as a result of he’s taking part in with them so he has to go together with them for now, and if he can’t go now then he’ll misplaced it. Karan says to Sarab that he mustn’t misplaced.

Sarab says to them that he’ll return tomorrow. Param reminds him that tomorrow it’s Vaisakhi. Sarab guarantees them saying he’ll have fun Vaisakhi with them and hugs his Children. Sandhya asks Sarab that what’s taking place right here and why he’s going with Police. He asks her to care for his till he returns and says to her that his Children mustn’t know the reality.

Kulwant argues with Police inspector and Sarab stops her. She says to Police inspector that she may even accompany Sarab. Sarab assures Harleen saying nothing will occur to him. Harleen says to him that she’s going to do one thing. Sandhya says to Param that Sarab will return quickly. Param says to her that he is aware of the that means of arrest and asks her that why Police took Sarab with them. She says to him that Police misunderstood the problem and she or he is bound that Sarab is harmless.

Later, Sarab asks Police inspector that what proof they’ve towards him and who gave grievance towards him. Rajan comes there and says to Sarab that he’s witness for his crime. He says to the Officers that Sarab had affair with Sandhya and Seher bought to find out about that so Sarab killed her. Sarab assaults Rajan and says to him that Rajan is liable for Meher’s disappearance. He says to him that his Meher will return to avoid wasting him. Lawyer informs Harleen that they will’t get bail as a result of case is robust and Sandhya staying in Gill mansion will make their case extra weak.

Police ties Sarab with chair. Kulwant says to Sarab that every little thing is Rajan’s entice. Police inspector plans to take Sarab to Haryana. Sarab laughs at them and says to them that they will’t succeed of their plan. Harleen tells Sandhya to go away the home.

Episode ends.

Precap – Meher’s situation will get worsen.