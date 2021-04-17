Choti Sardarni 17th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Meher is alive – TMT Updates

Choti Sardarni seventeenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Sandhya says what occurred Harleen di? She says don’t name me di. Due to you we misplaced Meher and now Sarab is in thic situation. All this occurred due to you. Get out of right here. Robbie says settle down. Harleen says get ou proper now. Sandhya says I’m sorry however I can’t go wherever. Sarab has given me the accountability of the children. I gained’t go wherever. Neither

Sarab, nor I’ve achieved any sin. Sarab says I’ll go house tomorrow at any value. I’ll get my youngsters. Seher says why am I scared? Param says papa will come? Folks begin protesting towards Sarab. They throw stones inside and berak the glasses. They throw papers, Sarab is a assassin. Harleen says my brother isn’t a assassin. Harleen says this all is occurring due to you.

Scene 2

Meher is on the hospital. Harleen calls Kulwant. She says now we have to be sturdy. In the event that they take Sarab to Haryana, we gained’t be capable of save him. Do something you may and cease them from going out of Punjab.

The youngsters get up and search for Sarab. Harleen says completely happy besakhi. Param says didn’t you sleep? Robbie says we had been doing a little work. Seher says did police lock papa? Karan says did papa lose? Karan says bua name papa and ask. Sandhya says papa referred to as. Param says what did he say? Sandhya says he requested us to arrange for besakhi. Seher has to take care of flowers and decorations. Karan will get safety achieved. Param will resolve the menu. Seher says wow I received the very best activity. Karan says I’ll do the safety. Sandhya says Sarab will come don’t fear.

Harleen says why did you deceive the children? What if we don’t get Sarab out? Robbie says minster has additionally backed out. Harleen calls IG and says what are you doing? They’re going to get Sarab out of town. He says try. He says to his males don’t decide their remembers once more till Sarab has left Punjab.

Scene 3

Kulwant says to the inspector what Sarab has achieved for the individuals of Punjab. You may take me there as a substitute. She spills water on the file. The supervisor says she did this on objective. He says don’t waste time. Kulwant says his youngsters are ready for him. The inspector says go from right here and don’t waste time.

Sarab says Meher ji, I’m blamed of killing you. This isn’t the primary time. It occurred in Serbia as properly. You saved me.

Scene 4

The nurse says name physician Malik. Inform him the affected person is shedding her pulse. Her situation is getting worse.

The youngsters get preps achieved. Yuvi comes. Seher says see I did all of the preps. Karan says I did all the safety. Seher says it’s virtually 11. Why didn’t papa come? The paat will begin any second. Sandhya says the paat has began. She says we should always begin the pooja and papa will come. The youngsters begin praying with Sandhya.

Sarab remembers his moments with Meher. The music Judaai performs.

Meher’s situation will get worse. The physician says she’s not responding. Solely her household’s prayers can convey her again now. The youngsters are praying with Sandhya. Sandhya says why is Kulwant’s cellphone off? She calls Harleen however her cellphone can also be out of attain. Sandhya is frightened. Sandhya says don’t fear. Sarab will come. Ajay says individuals are right here to get donations. Karan says however papa isn’t house. Who will give donations? Papa offers it on besakhi. Seher says papa isn’t right here. Ajay says elders give it. Param says I’ll give the donation. I’ll begin it. Papa will come for positive. Param goes out to offer donations. Seher and Karan go along with him.

Sarab is being taken to the automobile. Kulwant says you may’t take him wherever. She says don’t fear Sarab. I’ll get you out. Sarab remembers Rajan mentioned he gained’t let him do something. He’ll take him to Haryana.

Episode ends.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba