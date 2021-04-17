Choti Sardarni 17th April 2021 Written Update: Meher’s condition gets worsen

Choti Sardarni Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Episode begins with Harleen asks Sandhya to go away the home and says to her that she did mistake by letting her keep in the home by going towards Sarab. She says to her that due to her Meher and Sarab is just not with them now. Sandhya apologize to her saying she will’t go away the home now as a result of Sarab needs her to handle the Youngsters till he returns and likewise she and Sarab is harmless so she gained’t run away from there as a substitute she’s going to combat for Sarab. Within the Police station,Sarab talks to himself saying Police gained’t have the ability to take him to Haryana.

Seher says to his brothers that she is afraid as a result of what if Sarab too by no means returns like Meher. Param says to her that Sarab gained’t break his promise. Folks throws stones at Gill mansion. Harleen blames Sandhya saying all the things occurring due to her. Kulwant says to Harleen that they need to not let Police take Sarab to Haryana. Sarab remembers the moments he shared with Meher.

Subsequent day, Youngsters searches Sarab. Seher wonders why Sarab didn’t return but and tells Harleen to name him. Sandhya informs Youngsters that Sarab known as her and he requested the Youngsters to do preparations for Vaisakhi. She asks Youngsters to do the decorations. Karan and Seher goes inside. Param asks Harleen that if all the things is ok . Sandhya assures him saying that all the things is ok.

Robbie says to them that house minister stated he can’t do something on this matter. Harleen calls IG and informs him that Police making an attempt to take Sarab to Haryana. He tells her that he’ll do one thing and disconnects the decision. IG informs his workers to not decide the decision from Gill mansion.

Haryana officer asks Punjab officer to signal on Sarab’s switch papers. Kulwant snatches the pen from him and pleads him not do this. He asks Constable to take Kulwant from there. Kulwant spoils the paper by mistake. Sarab remembers how Police arrested him final time and the way Meher saved him. He asks her to return to save lots of him like she all the time did.

Nurse notices that Meher’s situation will get worsen and goes to name the Physician. Karan and Seher does the preparations for Vaisakhi. Seher says to Karan that Sarab will like her decorations. Youngsters waits for Sarab. Sandhya asks them to begin the puja saying Sarab will come quickly.

Alternatively, Physician informs Nurse that Meher is just not responding now solely her relations prayers can save her. Alternatively, Sandhya and Youngsters prays to God. Later, Sandhya wonders why Harleen is just not choosing the decision. Param decides to do charity on behalf of Sarab. He says to his household that Sarab will come undoubtedly. Haryana Police takes Sarab from Punjab. Kulwant says to Sarab that she’s going to do one thing and asks him to not fear about something.

Episode ends.

Precap – Will Sarab reunite with Meher?