Choti Sardarni 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Meher goes on date with Sarab

Choti Sardarni 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Sarab calls Kulwant and asks did she say yes? Meher says I am a college girl and that Sarab.. He wears weird clothes. And these ministers are boring people. Bitu says give him a chnace. Kulwant says God give you long life. You handle everything for her. You have done so much for her. Sarab says she has taught me all this. Kulwant says I hope she gets well soon.

Scene 2

Harleen and Sarab’s family come. sarab comes wearing a t-shirt and jeans. He says she called me uncle looking. Rana says Sarab bro you look so cool. Bitu says are you 25? Sarab says stop overacting. Harleen asks Bitu and Rana what do you do? They say in college. Robbie says are you married? He says no. Kulwant says Meher come. Someone comes in a ghunghat. Harleen says you didn’t look so shy. Kulwant says she must be feeling shy. Sarab takes the tea and says it has black pepper. The ghunghat falls. Kulwant says Jeeto.. She is our maid. Meher laughs. Sarab goes to Meher’s room.

Meher is studying in her room. Sarab sits there. Meher says you thought I would come to welcome you with a tea in ghungat? Then your family would take my exam? Reject me and go from here. He says it’s my exam, not yours. It’s your decision to select or reject. Meher says yeah before that you have to answer my questions. Sarab says I am ready to answer all your questions. Meher says did you ever study? How many lakes are in India? Sarab says what kind of question is that. Harleen googles and tells Sarab 4 hunderd. Sarab says 400 hundred. Meher says why you took so long? He says was counting. Meher says now tell their names. Sarab laughs and says may I take you for dinner tonight? She says eat all these green chillies first. Karan says mama forgot papa can’t eat spices. Seher syas papa will start coughing. Sarab says for your yes I can also eat poison. Sarab eats the chillies. He coughs. Everyone gets worried. Harleen gets teary. Meher says do you want to die? She gives him water. Sarab says what will you like in dinner? Punjabi or Chinese? Meher says Punjabi.

Scene 3

Sarab and Meher are at the restarant. Sarab says you made me eat spices. Now you will appreciate me when I guess your favorite dishes. Meher looks at the menu. Sarab looks in her eyes and tells Meher’s favorite dishes to the waiter. Meher is shocked. She says how do you know? Sarab says when you love someone you know what they like. Meher says what’s my favorite color? He says blue. Meher says sports? He says Carrum. Meher says impossible. Sarab says your favorite subject history and your favorite man me. Meher says is he acting? How does he know? Meher says your sister’s kids.. Meher makes a waiter spill water on Sarab. She says now he will show his alternate career. The waiter says sorry.. Sarab says relax. Sit here. Sarab says you did this deliberately right?

Sarab goes to the restroom. Momsi comes there. She hugs Meher and says OMR what are you doing here? Congratulations on your daughter. I am very sad about hearing about Jagga and Amrita. They were so young. Wasn’t their age to die. Meher is shocked. I am really sorry about it. Sarab comes there. Meher looks at him confused. Sarab says Momsi was talking about another Jagga and Amrita. Momsi says Sarab you are also here. She hugs him.

Meher says it will be seven years to their death. Her memory comes to 2021/ Sarab says Momsi when did you come here? She says I was quarantined in this hotel. I thought to surprise you both at home but you are on a date. Meher says where are the kids? What are we doing here? And why are you wearing this t-shirt and jeans? Momsi says she’s talking like she just woke up. Sarab says you forgot because of your medicine. Sit here, let me get Momsi checked out. He tells Momsi everything.

Episode ends.

Precap-Kulwant and Meher are going in the car. Meher comes to the office and sees garland on Jagga’s photo. She is shocked and faints. Meher opens her eyes in the home. She can’t recognize anyone.

Update Credit to: Atiba