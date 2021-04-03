ENTERTAINMENT

Choti Sardarni 2 April 2021 Written Episode Update: Meher Passed Away

Here we are a written episode update of your most watchable Daily “Choti Sardarni” on 2n April 2021. The episode begins with Sarab gets to know that Meher is passed away and he has been in grief and devastated. He cried a lot and says “you can’t be left alone.” Kulwant Singh is also in sorrow and she feels bad for blaming her daughter throughout the life. She is crying and says “forgive me I’m the worst mother on this planet as blame you.”

Ambulance comes there and Sarb uses to get shocked and dishearted seeing Meher dead. He uses to hug her dead body and cries a lot. Meanwhile,  nurses tell him that she is dead and no more in this world please leave her as we have to take her body for postpartum. Kulwant and other family members are also in grief everyone use to cry a lot and missing Meher. An ambulance took Meher away from there. Sarbjeet uses to run after her but family members try to handle Sarab.

While he is running behind the ambulance and saying stop it I have to talk to my love. She can’t be left me like this as she promised me that she will go to spent her whole life with me. We love each other I can’t live without her. She told me that she never going to love me then why is she doing this. I also go with her my life is a waste without her. She is the only one who gives me the reason to live a life she was dead. And now she is going. I  want mu Meher Ji please bring her back.

I will fight to God and bring her back. On the other side, Kulwant Kaur is regretting her behavior with Meher. She is broken and badly dishearted as she lost her daughter. Sarab and Kulwant get into an unconscious state. Both are unable to bear the loss of Meher. On the other hand, Sandhya is ill and she is blaming herself for whatever happened to Meher. The episode ends here. Watch the full episode on Colors Tv at 7:30 pm from Monday to Friday.

