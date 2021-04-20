Choti Sardarni, 20th April 2021, Written Update, This person will introduce Meher-Sarabjit.

The episode begins with Harleen as she tells Sandhya to go from their home. She says that it was all her mistake that she allowed her to remain within the Gill mansion. She says she is the one who’s answerable for every part that occurred on this home. Sandhya says to her that she will be able to’t go from the home as she guarantees to Sarab that she is going to maintain his youngsters till he got here again. She says that she is going to strive her finest to save lots of Sarab.

Alternatively, Sarab says that the police can’t take him as he has to do one thing. Seher says to Karan and Param what if Sarab additionally doesn’t come like her mom. Param tries to make her perceive that Sarab won’t break the promise as he is aware of to maintain the promise and fulfill it. Some folks come to the Gill mansion and begin throwing stones. Harleen blames Sandhya for all this. Kulwant comes there and says she shouldn’t let Sarab go along with the cops. Sarab is recalling the second which he shared with youngsters and Meher.

The following morning, the children surprise why Sarab hasn’t come but and requested Harleen to make a name to him. Sandhya comes there and asks them to start out Vaisakhi preparations as Sarab referred to as her and stated that he needs when he got here the preparation needs to be completed. Param goes to Harleen and asks in regards to the precise matter. Sandhya says to him that every part is ok and Sarab will return quickly. Robbie informs Harleen that the house minister refused to assist them on this matter. Harleen makes a name to IG and tells him the entire matter.

IG says to her that he’ll attempt to discover out and cuts her name. Then IG says to his workers that if once more any name got here from the Gill mansion, there may be to not choose the decision. Kulwant stops the Punjab police to signal the switch papers and requests him to assist her. Sarab reminisces how Meher saves her earlier when the cops arrested him. On the opposite facet, the physician tells a nurse that Meher’s situation could be very critical and so they have tried their finest, now solely her household’s prayers will work. Param says that he needs to do charity and assures his household that Sarab will return quickly.