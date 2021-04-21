Choti Sardarni 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Sarab, Meher and Sandhya at the same hospital – TMT Updates

Choti Sardarni twenty first April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Sarab sits upset in his room. He sees Meher’s photograph and remembers his moments with Meher. Sarab cries holding Meher’s photograph.

Sandhya picks the gun and says you’ve got completed sufficient hurt to Sarab, Meher, and their household. It’s my flip to take revenge. Sandhya calls Rajan. He’s shocked. He says Sandhya..

Sarab says I’m so misplaced Meher ji. My happiness my every part is gone away. Every thing is over for me. You bear in mind while you went to your mummy ji’s place and Param and I got here there as baba jis and also you acknowledged us. I need these moments again. Please come again quick. I can’t dwell with out you. I can’t even suppose to dwell with out you. He remembers how he used to have enjoyable along with her. He says for my love it’s important to come again. I’ll watch for the second.

Scene 2

The following morning, Sarab will get youngsters prepared and says your colleges are opening after so lengthy. Research effectively. Sandhya says can I drop them? Sarab says don’t fear. I’ll drop them.

Sandhya walks within the lodge. She rings bell of a room. Rajan opens it. Sandhya is scared. He says are available in. What’s it that you simply couldnt say on telephone? Sandhya says I’m so drained. Your animosity is towards Sarab, proper? You are able to do it. Give me cash, I need to go away from this metropolis. I will provide you with proof towards Sarab. He says to make a video that you’re the witness of Sarab murdering his spouse. You save me from Meher’s accusation and I’ll provide the cash. Sandhya takes out the gun. Rajan sees it within the mirror. He’s shocked. He says convey this down. Sandhya shoots.. Rajan sits down. He says put this down are you loopy? Sandhya shoots once more. He hides behind the mattress. Sandhya runs out of bullets. She tries to shoot once more.

Scene 3

Bitu and Jeeto are disguised as policemen. They cease Yuvraj transport’s truck and fake to test it. Bitu takes out stuff from it. Jeeto says now mummy ji will probably be so mad at Rana.

Rajan’s man says make video and say that Sarab despatched her to kill you. Rajan shoves Sandhya and tries to take the gun. She runs out.. Sandhya runs on the highway. Rajan and his man run after her. Sandhya is available in entrance of Robbie’s automotive. she runs. Robbie calls Sarab and tells him Sandhya is operating on the highway. She had a gun in hand. Rajan and a person are after her. Sarab says which aspect are they on? Robbie says they ran in direction of Metropolis Hospital. Sarab says I’m coming, comply with them. Sandhya hides within the storage of the hospital. Rajan comes there.. Meher is introduced there. The nurse asks Sandhya are you with the affected person? She says sure. Sandhya walks with them. She doesn’t see Meher’s face. Rajan seems for her.

Sandhya walks quick with the nurses.. Somebody stops her. Sandhya is scared. It’s Robbie. He says it’s me. Don’t be scared. You have been operating on the highway and Robbie and his goon was after you. What is occurring? And this gun? Don’t fear nothing will occur now. Rajan seems for Sandhya. He asks folks if they’ve seen her. Sarab additionally comes there. Meher takes Sarab’s identify. Sarab stops and seems like Meher calls his identify. Sarab says Meher..

Episode ends.

Precap-Sarab involves a hospital room. He sees Meher’s face. Sarab is shocked.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba