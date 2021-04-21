Choti Sardarni 21st April 2021 Written Update: Rajan chases Sandhya

Choti Sardarni Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Episode begins with Sarab recollects the moments he shared with Meher. Sandhya takes the gun out from the drawer and talks to herself saying that Rajan ought to endure now for his sins and calls him. Rajan shocks listening to Sandhya’s voice. Sarab sees Meher’s image and says to her that he can’t stay with out her and says to her that he needs his happiness and asks her to return to him. He talks concerning the moments he shared along with her and he’s lacking her loads. He says to her that he can’t even think about a life with out her and says to her that he is aware of that she is going to return for him and for his happiness.

Subsequent day, Sarab tells Children to focus on their research. Sandhya says to him that he must go to courtroom right this moment so she is going to drop the Children. He says to her that it’s not protected for her to exit. Harleen says to him that he want to succeed in the courtroom on time so let Sandhya drop the Children within the faculty. Sandhya pleads him to let her to exit as a result of she will’t keep in the home on a regular basis fearing about others. He nods at her and tells her to take Safety guard along with her. Kulwant tells Ranna to deal with the enterprise rigorously as a result of this shopper is vital one and informs him that she goes to the courtroom. Supervisor asks Ranna to rent skilled Driver however he refused. Ginni says to Ranna that he already began gaining revenue.

Sandhya drops the Children within the faculty. Children tells her to organize their favourite dishes and goes inside the varsity. She tells the Safety guard to attend for the Children saying that she goes someplace. Param’s mates teases Param speaking about Sarab and Sandhya. Param says to them that the whole lot is lie. Yuvi threatens these boys and hugs Param.

Sandhya reaches one lodge room to satisfy Rajan. He tells her to come back inside. She says to him that she is uninterested in the whole lot and she or he asks him to rearrange cash for her to depart the town and for him she is able to give assertion towards Sarab. He agrees along with her. She takes the gun out from her bag and goals at Rajan. He asks her to drop the gun however she shoots him and he escapes. Bittu and Jeeto disguises themselves as Police and stops Ranna’s car. Jeeto diverts the Driver and Bittu takes all of the stuff from the car.

Yet another man involves Rajan’s room and Sandhya escapes from there. They chases her. Robbie sees them and informs about it to Sarab saying they’re working in direction of metropolis life hospital. Nurse assumes that Sandhya got here with Meher and takes her contained in the hospital. Robbie asks Sandhya that why Rajan was chasing her. Meher’s takes Sarab’s identify and he will get unusual feeling.

Episode ends.

Precap – Sarab strikes in direction of Meher’s ward.