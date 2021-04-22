ENTERTAINMENT

Choti Sardarni 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Public questions about Sarab and Sandhya’s relationship

Avatar
By
Posted on
Choti Sardarni 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Public questions about Sarab and Sandhya's relationship
Choti Sarrdaarni Spoiler: Karan’s actual id revealed to Meher, New entry to convey a giant twist

Choti Sardarni Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Episode begins with Sandhya hides in Meher’s room seeing Rajan within the hospital. Robbie informs Sarab about Sandhya. Sarab goes to Meher’s room and he or she takes his identify in her unconscious state. Sarab asks Sandhya that what occurred and why Rajan chasing her. She asks him that what’s he doing there when he needs to be within the courtroom proper now and tells him to depart from there saying that she’s going to deal with the scenario. He says to her that he can’t depart when he is aware of that she is at risk and Meher would have performed the identical factor if she was there then. Meher takes Sarab’s identify once more and he tries to see Meher however Nurse stops him. Sarab and Sandhya leaves from there.

One particular person goes dwell and badmouth about Sarab and Sandhya. Sarab yells at him for invading of their privateness. Public badmouths about Sarab and asks him that how can he kill Meher for Sandhya. Sarab says to them that it’s not true and they are going to be ashamed when reality comes out. Robbie takes Sarab and Sandhya from there. Sarab learns that College administration suspended his Youngsters due to him.

Within the college, Seher asks Param that why Principal referred to as them. Yuvi says to her that he beated few Youngsters that’s why. Sarab tries to persuade the Principal and asks her to not droop his Youngsters due to faux allegations. Principal says to him that nobody wish to examine along with his Youngsters and it’s additionally about college’s repute and provides suspension letter to him. Kulwant additionally tries to persuade the Principal however Principal refuses to pay attention her.

Youngsters questions Sarab about sudden depart. Sandhya says to them that Sarab deliberate shock for them. Sarab says to Youngsters that he’s going to take them to ice cream parlour. Alternatively, Ranna learns that somebody stole all of his stuff and informs about it to Ginni. Bittu says to Jeeto that now Kulwant will throw Ranna out of the workplace and can handover the enterprise to him.

Seher asks Sarab to purchase 2 ice lotions for him as a result of in Kashmir Meher simply used to purchased 1 ice cream for her. Karan says to him that he additionally needs greater than 1 ice cream. Public assaults Param. Sarab shocks seeing that. Sandhya drags Youngsters in direction of her. Parlour supervisor tells Sarab to depart from there via again door. Seher says she didn’t eat 1 ice cream additionally. Sarab asks Sandhya to take Youngsters from there via again door. Jeeto asks Kulwant that what occurred.

Public throws footwear at Sarab. Sarab defends himself. Public questions on Sarab and Sandhya’s relationship. Sarab reveals that Sandhya’s life at risk that’s why Meher sended her to him. Public asks him that the place is Meher now. Sarab says to them that Meher will return to show his innocence and says to them that God seeing every thing.

Episode ends.

Precap – Meher regains her consciousness.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
44
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
42
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
40
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
39
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
36
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top