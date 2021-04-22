Choti Sardarni 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Public questions about Sarab and Sandhya’s relationship

Choti Sardarni Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Episode begins with Sandhya hides in Meher’s room seeing Rajan within the hospital. Robbie informs Sarab about Sandhya. Sarab goes to Meher’s room and he or she takes his identify in her unconscious state. Sarab asks Sandhya that what occurred and why Rajan chasing her. She asks him that what’s he doing there when he needs to be within the courtroom proper now and tells him to depart from there saying that she’s going to deal with the scenario. He says to her that he can’t depart when he is aware of that she is at risk and Meher would have performed the identical factor if she was there then. Meher takes Sarab’s identify once more and he tries to see Meher however Nurse stops him. Sarab and Sandhya leaves from there.

One particular person goes dwell and badmouth about Sarab and Sandhya. Sarab yells at him for invading of their privateness. Public badmouths about Sarab and asks him that how can he kill Meher for Sandhya. Sarab says to them that it’s not true and they are going to be ashamed when reality comes out. Robbie takes Sarab and Sandhya from there. Sarab learns that College administration suspended his Youngsters due to him.

Within the college, Seher asks Param that why Principal referred to as them. Yuvi says to her that he beated few Youngsters that’s why. Sarab tries to persuade the Principal and asks her to not droop his Youngsters due to faux allegations. Principal says to him that nobody wish to examine along with his Youngsters and it’s additionally about college’s repute and provides suspension letter to him. Kulwant additionally tries to persuade the Principal however Principal refuses to pay attention her.

Youngsters questions Sarab about sudden depart. Sandhya says to them that Sarab deliberate shock for them. Sarab says to Youngsters that he’s going to take them to ice cream parlour. Alternatively, Ranna learns that somebody stole all of his stuff and informs about it to Ginni. Bittu says to Jeeto that now Kulwant will throw Ranna out of the workplace and can handover the enterprise to him.

Seher asks Sarab to purchase 2 ice lotions for him as a result of in Kashmir Meher simply used to purchased 1 ice cream for her. Karan says to him that he additionally needs greater than 1 ice cream. Public assaults Param. Sarab shocks seeing that. Sandhya drags Youngsters in direction of her. Parlour supervisor tells Sarab to depart from there via again door. Seher says she didn’t eat 1 ice cream additionally. Sarab asks Sandhya to take Youngsters from there via again door. Jeeto asks Kulwant that what occurred.

Public throws footwear at Sarab. Sarab defends himself. Public questions on Sarab and Sandhya’s relationship. Sarab reveals that Sandhya’s life at risk that’s why Meher sended her to him. Public asks him that the place is Meher now. Sarab says to them that Meher will return to show his innocence and says to them that God seeing every thing.

Precap – Meher regains her consciousness.