Choti Sardarni 24th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kulwant decides to get Sarab and Sandhya married – TMT Updates

Choti Sardarni twenty fourth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Sarab, Sandhya, and the children serve the meals to folks. Kulwant appears at Sarab and Sandhya giving it collectively. The person says keep blissful son. Your spouse is gorgeous. Sarab says she’s not my spouse, my good friend. He says, girlfriend? You two look blissful collectively. Make her your spouse. Kulwant recollects how Sandhya took care of Seher and the children. Kulwant appears at Meher’s picture and says you killed me by leaving like this. I wish to carry your again however who can battle dying. You might have left a void nobody can take however I don’t know why I really feel like what I’m considering would make you content as properly.

Scene 2

The nurse says attempt to bear in mind who you might be. What’s your title? She sees blurred photos. Meher cries and says I’ve a household, children. I don’t bear in mind them. The nurse says when you don’t bear in mind you’ll be in large hassle. There’s a large hazard. Meher says what hazard? One other physician is available in and says to the nurse what are you doing right here? She says I got here to see her. The physician asks her to depart. He provides Meher medication.

Seher serves meals to the household. Sarab says let me serve. Seher says mama used to say that serving folks provides you blessings. Harleen says when does your mama let you know all that? Param says she tells us 3 good issues each morning. Karan says she tells mama’s good friend and she or he tells us. Param says mama’s good friend is the very best. Seher says she’s the very best. Seher says mama’s good friend, come serve with us. Sandhya provides meals to Kulwant. She recollects what she thought. Kulwant hears Meher saying you’re considering proper mummy ji.

Scene 3

Meher is unconscious. She sees her household’s flashback. Meher wakes up and says son.. She hears a child saying my abdomen hurts. Meher appears at who’s there. It’s just a little lady. She says mama’s my abdomen hurts. Meher says don’t fear. Mama is right here. The whole lot can be okay. I’m your mama. I’ll repair every little thing. Meher is confused. Meher says right here does it harm She massages her ft.

Kulwant stands outdoors alone. Harleen involves her and says why are you right here? What occurred? You might have been misplaced since morning. Kulwant says how lengthy will this final? Harleen says what? Kulwant says we now have to consider Sarab and the children and this home. How lengthy will Sarab stay alone? How lengthy will these children cry for his or her mom? Harleen says what are you making an attempt to say? Kulwant says my daughter gained’t come again. I don’t need my Sarab and youngsters’ life to be colorless. I wish to see this home blissful. Don’t get me incorrect. However.. What I can see, you attempt seeing it as properly. Kulwant appears at sandhya consuming and having fun with with the children. Harleen says how are you going to even suppose that. The mendacity media is saying you need us to transform that to the reality? Kulwant says I solely care about this home. I don’t care what anybody says. Nobody can take Meher’s place. See how blissful children are with Sandhya. She has comparable kindness. Harleen says no extra, please. Meher was your daughter and also you’re saying all this. Kulwant says sure Meher was my daughter that’s why I’m saying this. I’m taking this resolution on Meher’s behalf. The Meher who saved Sandhya’s life and Sandhya who took care of this home.

Some folks come outdoors and say we wish to see Sarab. The watchman asks them to remain outdoors. Sarab asks what occurred? These are get together folks. They are saying we’re right here to resign from our seats. We don’t desire a chief such as you who has ashamed us. Let’s go. Sandhya says you might be doing incorrect. Sarab says Sandhya ji please go in. Sandhya says I gained’t. Resign. What has he finished? Educated 1,000,000 folks, began an ambulance service. A pacesetter shouldn’t be like him. He’s shameful. There aren’t any corruption fees on him. The one accusation on him is by the media and it even goes to the courtroom as a result of it isn’t even a factor. The person risked every little thing in his profession, together with security to save lots of a stranger girl. He did so incorrect. Folks attacked him and his children. He stood there to guard me. Some other man would run however he saved defending me. Meher and Sarab saved my life from my family. However properly finished, you’re believing media over him. Ask him to resign proper now. A person like him doesn’t should be a pacesetter. She leaves. All of the get together leaders apologize to Sarab. They are saying we’re sorry. We had been blinded.

Kulwant says to Harleen did you see how she fought for Sarab. Harleen says however Sarab gained’t agree. I’ll speak to Sarab. You possibly can speak to Sandhya.

Scene 4

Meher says see your ache is gone. Mama vanished your ache. A lady comes and says she’s my daughter however thanks for therapeutic her. Do you have got children? Meher says I don’t bear in mind their faces or title. She cries. The nurse and physician come. They are saying let’s go. We now have to do your surgical procedure. Meher says go away me. I’ve to go to my children and Sardar ji..

Sarab says Meher ji.. Kulwant involves him. Sandhya tries to unravel the riddle with the children. Sandhya says Meher mama used to say if the issue is large, make it your good friend. Harleen says you must befriend an issue as properly. Include me.

Kulwant says to Sarab when the issue is large you must make large selections. In your life, it’s time to take a giant resolution as properly.

Scene 5

Meher screams go away me. The docs say give her anesthesia. The nurse says sir please.. She appears like from a superb household. You might have offered organs of many homeless folks. Please go away her. He says shut up. I’ve already made a deal for her organs. She has a uncommon blood group.

Sarab says what are you making an attempt to say? Kulwant says how lengthy will you’re keen on on false hope? Meher is not any extra. Why don’t you place a garland on her picture. The docs give Meher anesthesia. The physician says take out her organs then we are going to declare her useless and do her funeral.

Sarab says God made me and Meher a pair. She will be able to by no means go away from me. This isn’t false hope, that is real love. My Meher ji will come again. And if what you’re saying is true then put a garland on my picture too. Kulwant says don’t say that. Sarab says inform me what’s it clear? Kulwant says I wish to speak about your marriage ceremony.

Sandhya says whose marriage ceremony? Harleen says Sarab and yours. Sandhya is shocked.

Episode ends.

Precap-Sarab is getting married to Sandhya. Meher comes there disguised as a groom on a horse. Meher says you stated real love by no means dies. Will you marry me once more? He runs to her.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba