Choti Sardarni 24th April 2021 Written Update: Doctor tries to steal Meher’s organs

Choti Sardarni Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Episode begins with one elder individual assumes Sandhya as Sarab’s spouse and blesses them. Sarab clears the misunderstanding. Kulwant hears that and he or she remembers how Sandhya used to maintain Sarab’s children and goes to Meher’s image and talks saying that Meher left them and thinks to do one thing and hopes her resolution will make Meher blissful. Alternatively, Nurse asks Meher to attempt to keep in mind her identify, her household and her home. Meher will get an glimpse of her previous however she couldn’t see anybody’s face. Nurse says to her that if Meher can’t keep in mind something then she’s going to find yourself in large downside. Meher asks her that what’s she saying. Physician comes there and tells Nurse to go from there.

In Gill mansion, Seher serves meals to Sarab saying that she’s going to get God’s blessings if served her dad and mom then. Harleen asks her that the place she learnt all this. Karan says to them that Meher tells all the things to Sandhya and Sandhya teaches them on a regular basis. Children praises Sandhya. Sandhya serves meals to Kulwant. Kulwant hears Meher’s voice and he or she learns that Meher is blissful along with her resolution. Within the hospital, Meher wakes up and one child says to her that her abdomen paining. Meher says to her that she’s going to remedy her.

Harleen asks Kulwant that what occurred as a result of she is noticing her since morning and he or she appears she is considering one thing. Kulwant asks her that did considered Sarab and Child’s future. She says to her that Meher received’t return now however she doesn’t need Sarab and Children to dwell alone life lengthy. She tells her to not misunderstand her and tries to see what she is seeing and appears at Sandhya and Children. Harleen understood and asks her how can she even assume like that when Media already blaming them for that. Kulwant says to her that she doesn’t care what Media thinks and he or she is aware of that nobody take Meher’s life and as a mom she will be able to’t take this resolution that’s why she took this resolution by placing her in Meher’s place.

Occasion members comes to satisfy Sarab and provides their resignation letter to him saying that they will’t work underneath a pacesetter like him. Sandhya stops them and defends Sarab and mocks these occasion members. She says to them not one of the faux allegations proved until now within the courtroom and Sarab tolerating all this for her security as a result of her circle of relatives tried to kill her however Meher and Sarab saved her life from them and leaves from there. Occasion members apologize to Sarab and says to him that they may work underneath him.

Kulwant says to Harleen that Sandhya can’t take Meher’s place however she is succesful to create personal place. Harleen says to her that Sarab received’t agree for this and tells her to speak about it to him. Within the hospital, that child’s mom comes there and says to Meher that she is child’s mom. Hospital staffs takes Meher for surgical procedure to steal her organs. Kulwant tells Sarab to simply accept that Meher received’t return now. Different aspect, Harleen talks about Sarab and Sandhya’s marriage to Sandhya.

Episode ends.

Precap – Meher reunites with Sarab.