Choti Sardarni 31 March 2021 Written Episode Update: Sarab Shocked to hear Sandhya’s Name

We are back with the written update of the Colors Tv serial named “Choti Sardarni“. The episode starts with Sanjeev’s mother as she tells Sarab that her son was killed by Pratap and his family because her son loves Sandhya who belongs upper caste. Sarab gets shocked to hear Sandhya’s name. Sandhya’s mother requests Pratap no to harm Meher as she is innocent. The kids are missing Meher so much. Harleen continuously trying to call Sarab. On the other hand, Sarab learns the exact matter, what is going on. He gets tense thinking about Meher and wonders how she searches for her.
Pratap asks his men to bring Sushma inside the room. Sarab rushes to Sandhya’s home in a hurry and falls down. He faints. Sandhya is hoping Meher will be fine. Kulwant follows Sandhya and got to know that she knows where Meher is. Suddenly, Ranjan comes in front of Sandhya and she gets stunned to see him. She reminisces about her first meeting with Ranjan. Ranjan starts laughing and says he was looking for her and she is here. He says to her that he gonna kill her and Meher today. He takes her into the car. Kulwant gets worried to see all these.
Rajan takes her to her father. Sandhya says to them that if she wants to kill her then kill her but she is requesting her to leave Meher as she is innocent and has a very lovely who loves her very much. They tell her that what they have done with Meher and she gets shocked to hear them. They say to her that she is late. Sandhya tries to save her by breaking the wall. She says to everyone that they will soon get punishment for their misdeeds. Sandhya says to them Sarab won’t leave them. Ranjan asks her how she knows him. She says he will definitely come to save her wife.
Sarab reaches Sandhya’s home and gets shocked to see Kulwant there. Kulwant informs him about Ranjan and Sandhya. Sarab tells Police about the information which he got related to Meher. He informs him that Pratap and his men kidnapped Meher. Ranjan takes them to Pratap’s house. On the other side, Harleen tells the kids about Meher kidnapping and they get worried about her. Sandhya’s father instructs Ranjan to kill Sarab. Sarab overhears their talk. Watch the episode of “Choti Sardarni” on Colors at 7:30 PM. Stay tuned with us.