ENTERTAINMENT

Choti Sardarni 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Choti Sardarni 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update - Telly Show Updates


Choti Sardarni 29th August 2020 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com

Choti Sardarni 3rd April 2021 Seher and Karan step out of the house. Amma comes to room and sees Sandhya isn’t there. She calls everyone and asks where is Sandhya? She walks on the roads and recalls what happened. Sandhya days because of 3 lives died. Sandeep, Meher and my child.

Sarab sees the gate is open. Param wakes up and sees the blanket. Sarab says you woke up? He says I only prayed for Meher mama he took my Meher mama from me. Why did God do this? Sarab hugs him and says God loves us all. Sarab says baba ji will do a miracle. Meher will be back with us.

Karan says Alice went to height and turned pot and her mom came out. Sarab sees the letter from karan we will bring mama back. Don’t worry. We are talking the pot with us.

A truck runs towards karan and seher. Sandhya sees them. They run. Sandhya runs after them but they go towards jungle. Sandhya says what are they doing. Seher we are going to jungle. There would be animals. Karan says we are brave. We have to bring mana back. Sandhya is looking for them.

Sarab runs on the roads looking for Karan and Seher. Seher and Karan take rounds with Meher’s pot and pray for Meher to come back. Sandhya comes there. Karan says Meher mama please come back. They walk towards the cliff. Sandhya’s anchal falls on them. Seher says mama is here. Sandhya hugs them. Karan says mama where were you? Karan says never leave us again. Papa was so upset, she takes off dupatta. Seher Sandhya. Karan did you read the mantra right? Sandhya says what are you doing here? Karan says we came to find mama. Sandhya says your mama sent me to take you back home. Karan says you’re lying. Sandhya says no Meher ji is saying to take you back home. Seher says but we didn’t hear. Karan says when is she coming back? Sandhya says mama is saying she will tell when you go home. Seher says please take us home. Sandhya says you gave up on your life for me Meher ji. I won’t let anything happen to your family.

Scene 3
Harleen is crying outside the house. Sarab comes. Harleen asks did you find them? He says no we are going the other way. He sits in car but a taxi comes. Seher and Karan come out of it. Sarab hugs them. Sarab says where were you? Harleen says thank God they are back. Sarab looks at Sandhya and recalls everything. Sandhya says I found them in jungle. sarab asks her to shut up. Karan says let’s come in. Sarab says Param take them inside. Sandhya says I came to drop them. Sarab shouts get out. I don’t want to hear any story.

Precap-

Choti Sardarni 3rd April 2021Written Episode Update Precap :Sarab shoves sandhya out and says if I knew you were the reason of Meher being away from us I would have kicked you out long ago.

Read Online Choti Sardarni 29th August 2020 Written Episode . Today Latest New Full Episode Serial ByColors TvIndian Drama Serial Choti Sardarni Complete Show Full Written Update, Written Update of Choti Sardarni 29th August 2020.

Telecast Date:29th August 2020
Distributed By :Colors Tv And Voot

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
547
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
527
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
509
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
509
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
506
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
497
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
471
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
468
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
449
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
443
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top