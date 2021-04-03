Choti Sardarni 3rd April 2021 Written Update: Sandhya saves Karan and Seher

Choti Sardarni Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net
Episode begins with Karan and Seher leaves the house to find Meher. Sushma shocks seeing Sandhya is not in the bed and asks about her daughter to Nurse. Sandhya walks aimlessly in the road and recalls how Meher saved her. She says because of her three people died and she is criminal who just deserves punishment. Sarab notices that Param is sad and asks what happened to him. Param says he just asked Meher from God but God snatched her from him because he is really bad person. Sarab says God doesn’t think like that about him.
Param says he is bad person so he won’t ask anything from God from now on. Sarab says Meher will return to him and hugs him. He notices Karan’s note and learns that Karan and Seher went to search Meher. Harleen says pot is missing. Sarab informs her about Karan and Seher. Sandhya sees Karan and Seher and wonders what are they doing there and follows them.
Sarab asks Security guards about kids and tells them to check the CCTV footage. Kids walks in the jungle and moves towards cliff area. Seher says she is afraid because animals lives in the jungle. Karan says to find Meher they has to go there and tells her to not worry. He says Param will be happy seeing Meher and he won’t cry sitting in the bathroom and Sarab won’t stay sad too. Seher says Meher will take care of them once she returns. Sarab shows his kids picture to everyone asks did they saw his kids. Karan and Seher reaches the cliff area and prays God to return Meher saying they can’t live without Meher. They says everyone is sad without her and asks her to return.
Sandhya gets emotional hearing them and her duppata falls on kids. They thinks Meher returned. She hugs them. They says everyone missing her so much and asks her to not go anywhere again. They realises that they are talking to Sandhya. She asks what are they doing in jungle. Karan says they came to search Meher and asks how she find them. She says Meher send her to them and tells them to go to house. Karan says she is lying and says they will go to another cliff area. Sandhya acts like Meher talked to her and says Meher wants them to return to house. Seher asks her to take them to house otherwise Meher won’t talk to them.
Gulwant learns that Karan and Seher is missing. Harleen asks Sarab that did he found the kids. Sandhya brings kids to Gill mansion. Param scolds Karan and Seher saying he won’t talk to them if they repeat this mistake then. Sarab hugs his kids and sees Sandhya and recalls Meher’s death and asks what is she doing there. She was about to say something but he didn’t let her speak anything. He tells Param to take Karan and Seher inside the house. Sandhya says she just came to drop the kids. Sarab tells her to leave the house.
Episode ends.
Precap – Sarab throws Sandhya out of the house.