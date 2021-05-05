Choti Sardarni 5th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Choti Sardarni 5th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Meher comes to play with Param. Seher and Karan are in Sarab’s team. Karan says Meher mama who wears suit to the match. Meher says our women have fought wars in these clothes. I will defeat him. Seher says bua you come too. Harleens ays no I will watch. Robbie is commentator. He says both captains are in the groun. Sarab says if I win you will have to say I love you in front of everyone. Mehersays you will lose. Param says we are number of. Karan says 5 is more tha one. Robbie says both teams ready? They say yes.

The match starts. Meher says what’s on my neck.. She takes the ball. Sarab says you cheater. Meher makes a goal. Param claps.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: Atiba