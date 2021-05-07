ENTERTAINMENT

Choti Sardarni 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Telly Updates

Choti Sardarni 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update

Scene 1
Meher wakes up early morning. Sarab looks at her and smiles. He sits with her. Meher says always keep me and Sarab ji stronger together. Always keep us blessed. Always keep my Sarab blessed and my family. Sara says and I only want one life partner in all lives. Meher says happy anniversary. He says you too. The kids come and hug them. They touch Meher and Sarab’s feet. Param says today is double celebration day. Meher says why? Karan says your anniversary. Seher says and Karan and param will get selected. Meher says both of you will be celebrated.

Scene 2
Ginni asks Yuvi will you eat pizza? He says yes. Ginni says got get 1600 from dadi and tell her you ordered it.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: Atiba

