Choti Sardarni 8th May 2021 Written Update: Harleen confronts Sarab

Choti Sardarni

Episode begins with Kids informs Meher that Param is missing. Everyone searches Param. Sarab asks Security guard to check the CCTV footage. Kids searches Param near the store room. Param hears their voice. Meher knocks the store room. Yuvi says to her that Param won’t be in the store room and it’s locked also from outside so they should search him somewhere else. Param knocks the door. Seher hears that and opens the door. Kids screams seeing Param. Elders hears their voice and goes to store room and shocks seeing Param’s condition.

Meher asks that who locked Param in the store room and asks the Kids to answer her. Kids says to her that they don’t know anything. Meher asks Param that who locked him in the store room. Param says to her that it’s she who told him to hide in the store room and asks why she locked the room. She says to him that she didn’t lock him in the store room. Harleen scolds Meher. Sarab says to them that he locked the store room but he doesn’t know that Param was inside the room and apologize to Param. Harleen understands that Sarab lying to save Meher. Meher and Param apologize to Param. Param says to them that it’s their anniversary so they need not to apologize to him.

Seher announce that Param won the game so Param will feed cake first to Meher and Sarab. Param gets excited. Meher shocks seeing the cake. Karan gets happy and says that Meher loves him that’s why she wrote ” I love Karan ” in the cake. Meher says to them that she wanted to write ” I love Sarab “. Harleen taunts Meher. Sarab defends Meher. Harleen says to Sarab that she can see everything and she knows that he is keep lying to save Meher. Yuvi asks Sarab to cut the cake saying that he is hungry. Meher and Sarab cut the cake. Kulwant and Harleen wishes them.

Param says it’s time to see the football result in school website. Everyone sees the result and learns that Karan selected for football team not Param. Karan gets happy and says that he won and he is captain of the team too and asks his parents to buy new jersey and shoes for him. Param leaves from there. Meher, Sarab and Harleen follows him. Karan says to others that no one is happy that he selected but sad for Param. Kulwant says to him that it’s not like that.

Meher asks Param to open the door but he refuses to open it. Harleen tells Meher to leave from there saying that everything happening because of her. She tells Meher to go and celebrate Karan’s success and she is here to console Param.

Karan cries saying that everyone loves Param and no one loves him that’s why Sarab and Meher is not with him to celebrate his success. Harleen reminds Sarab that what all happened in the recent days and says to him that she is not surprised with Meher’s behavior because Meher is not biological mother of Param. Sarab yells at her. Meher overhears their conversation.

Episode ends.

Precap – Meher leaves from the restaurant forgetting that she came there with her Kids.