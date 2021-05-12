ENTERTAINMENT

Choti Sardarni: Kids to learn about Meher’s amnesia?

Colors TV popular show Choti Sardarni is gearing up for some high voltage drama. The show now focuses on Sarab, Meher and their children. Earlier it’s seen that Meher forgot her children and went home leaving them in restaurant. Now it will be seen that Sarab and the kids will learn about Meher’s amnesia and will learn a shocking fact about it.
Previously we have seen that, Both Param and Karan was excited for their results to get selected in the school team. Only Karan got selected while Param felt heartbroken. Sarab and Meher consoled Param while Harleen once again blamed Karan and Meher for Param’s misery. Seher explained Karan who’s also upset that none are happy for his victory. Later, Meher took children to restaurant and went out to make a call. Once again her amnesia hit her and she forgot why she was there. She left to home leaving the children in the restaurant. The children got worried when the hotel management ask for money for their food.
In the future episodes we will witness, Sarab will learn about Meher’s amnesia from Doctor Naina. Meher will Come home and will ask for kids but Sarab will hide about her mistake and will lie to her. Later Seher will enrol Sarab’s birth date as pin number for Meher’s card and will pay the bill. Param will inform Sarab about their condition and Sarab will bring them home. Sarab will inform kids about Meher’s condition and they will get worried for her. Doctor will inform that Meher has high chance of forgetting everything after the death of Manav including her own kids. Everyone will try hard to not make Meher distress.
Will Meher forget Sarab and the kids? Will Meher gets cured of her amnesia?
All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Choti Sardarni, stay tuned to this space.

