Choti Sardarni: Meher learns about Jagga’s death?

Colors TV popular show Choti Sardarni is gearing up for some high voltage drama. The show now focuses on Sarab, Meher and their children. Earlier it’s seen that Sarab got beaten up while pursuing Meher while he took marriage proposal to Meher’s House.

Now it will be seen that Meher Dillon will learn that Sarab has three kids and also about Jagga’s death.

Previously we have seen that, Sarab tried various ways to get close with Meher. He disguised himself as tailor and flirted with her. Meher soon found out that it’s Sarab and warned to beat him with slipper. Sarab still pursued her and Meher got him beaten up by public.

Sarab tried to explain him self but none listened. Meher lost her consciousness and Sarab took him home. 2010’s Meher will woke up and lashed out at Sarab.

She complained Kulwant about him but the whole family persisted her to accept Sarab’s love. Sarab left saying that he will bring marriage proposal in the evening.

In the future episodes we will witness, Meher will once again become Meher Gill and will come back to Gill mansion. Dolly will visit them and they both will put down Karan by discriminating him every time. Seher will notice this and will question Harleen of the same.

Kulwant will arrange for Jagga’s death anniversary on knowing about Meher’s state. But to everyone’s shock, Meher will once again become Meher Dhillon and will learn that Sarab is the father of three kids. She will rush home to inform to her mother only to learn about Jagga’s death. Meher will faint while Doctor will say that there’s very less chances for Meher to regain her memories.

Will Meher stays Meher Dhillon forever? Will Sarab manage to make Meher Dhillon fall in love with him too?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Choti Sardarni, stay tuned to this space.