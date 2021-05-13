Choti Sardarni: Meher will lose her memory.

Udaariyan Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors TV popular show Choti Sardarni is gearing up for some high voltage drama. The show now focuses on Sarab, Meher and their children. Earlier it’s seen that Sarab and the kids learnt about Meher’s amnesia and learnt a shocking fact about it. Now it will be seen that Meher will forget her marriage with Sarab and her kids and will go back to Kulwant’s house.

Previously we have seen that, Sarab learnt about Meher’s amnesia from Doctor Naina. Meher came home and asked for kids but Sarab hid about her mistake and lied to her. Later Seher enrolled Sarab’s birth date as pin number for Meher’s card and paid the bill. Param informed Sarab about their condition and Sarab brought them home. Sarab informed kids about Meher’s condition and they got worried for her. Doctor informed that Meher had high chance of forgetting everything including him and her own kids. Everyone tried hard to not make Meher distress.

In the future episodes we will witness, Meher will wake up the next morning and would’ve lost her memory completely. She will forget about her marriage with Sarab and also the kids. She thinks them to be a kidnapper but Sarab will say that she’s a tutor there. Meher will rush to her and Sarab will warn Kulwant prior her reach. Kulwant will renovate her house like it was in 2010 and will hide about Amrita and Jagga death. She will introduce her daughters in law as the maids of the house. Later, Sarab will come up with a plan to get close to Meher.

What will be Sarab’s plan. Will Meher gets her memory back?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

