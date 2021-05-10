Choti Sardarni: Meher’s kids to land in trouble due to her illness.

Choti Sardarni Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Colors TV popular show Choti Sardarni is gearing up for some high voltage drama. The show now focuses on Sarab, Meher and their children. Earlier it’s seen that Param gets locked up due to Meher’s carelessness but Sarab stands by her side. Now it will be seen that Meher forgets her children and goes home leaving them in restaurant.

Previously we have seen that, Meher due to illness forgets about Param and locks him in the store room. Everyone searches for him and finally Seher finds. Param gets angry at Meher for locking him in store room. Harleen blames Meher for only caring about Karan and not Param. Sarab stands for Meher and takes the blame on him. Another shock awaits when the family finds Meher writing only Karan’s name on the cake while Harleen firmly believes that Meher lives only Karan. Sarab once again cooks up some excuse to convince Harleen. Later, they both convince Param and Param feeds the cake first to Meher and Sarab.

In the upcoming episodes we will witness, Both Param and Karan will be excited for their results to get selected in the school team. Only Karan will get selected while Param will feel heartbroken. Sarab and Meher will console Param while Harleen once again will blame Karan and Meher for Param’s misery. Seher will explain Karan who’s also upset that none are happy for his victory. Later, Meher will take children to restaurant and will go out to make a call. Once again her amnesia will hit her and she will forget why she was there. She will leave to home leaving the children in the restaurant. The children will get worried when the hotel management ask for money for their food.

Will Sarab save the children? Will the family and Sarab know about Meher’s illness?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Choti Sardarni, stay tuned to this space.