Choti Sardarni: Sarab to get beaten by public?

Colors TV popular show Choti Sardarni is gearing up for some high voltage drama. The show now focuses on Sarab, Meher and their children. Earlier it’s seen that Meher was juggling between 2010 and 2021 while Sarab planned to marry Meher of 2010 too.

Now it will be seen that Sarab will get beaten up while pursuing Meher while he will take marriage proposal to Meher’s House.

Previously we have seen that, Meher asked about Yuvi and Kulwant lied that Yuvi was mad. She asked about Jagga and Amrita but Kulwant lied that they are out of town. Kulwant’s daughters in law complained about their work load as maid.

Meher soon got her memory back and rushed off to Gill House. Sarab planned to marry Meher of 2010 too so that she would be with him in both the times. He shared his plan with Kulwant and she would agree. Again amnesia hits Meher and she would go back to 2010. The kids felt bad for Meher.

In the future episodes we will witness, Sarab will try various ways to get close with Meher. He will disguise himself as tailor and will flirt with her. Meher will soon find out that it’s Sarab and will warn to beat him with slipper. Sarab will still pursue her and Meher will get him beaten up by public. Sarab will try to explain him self but none will listen.

Meher will lose her consciousness and Sarab will take him home. 2010’s Meher will wake up and will lash out at Sarab. She will complaint Kulwant about him but the whole family will persist her to accept Sarab’s love. Sarab will leave saying that he will bring marriage proposal in the evening.

Will Meher agree to marry Sarab? Will Sarab manage to convince Meher and marry her?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Choti Sardarni, stay tuned to this space.