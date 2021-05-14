ENTERTAINMENT

Choti Sardarni: Sarab’s plan to marry Meher from 2010?

Ishq Me Marjawan 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors TV popular show Choti Sardarni is gearing up for some high voltage drama. The show now focuses on Sarab, Meher and their children. Earlier it’s seen that Meher forgot her marriage with Sarab and her kids and would go back to Kulwant’s house. Now it will be seen that Meher will juggle between 2010 and 2021 while Sarab will plan to marry Meher of 2010 too.
Previously we have seen that, Meher woke up the next morning and would’ve lost her memory completely. She forgot about her marriage with Sarab and also the kids. She thought them to be a kidnapper but Sarab said that she’s a tutor there. Meher rushed to her and Sarab warned Kulwant prior her reach. Kulwant renovated her house like it was in 2010 and hid about Amrita and Jagga death. She introduced her daughters in law as the maids of the house. Later, Sarab came up with a plan to get close to Meher.
In the future episodes we will witness, Meher asks about Yuvi and Kulwant lies that Yuvi is mad. She asks about Jagga and Amrita but Kulwant will lie that they are out of town. Kulwant’s daughters in law complains about their work load as maid. Meher soon gets her memory back and rushes off to Gill House. Sarab will plan to marry Meher of 2010 too so that she will be with him in both the times. He will share his plan with Kulwant and she will agree. Again amnesia hits Meher and she will go back to 2010. The kids will feel bad for Meher.
How will Sarab manage to marry 2010 Meher? Will Meher’s condition worsens?
All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Choti Sardarni, stay tuned to this space.

Related Items:

Most Popular

86
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
62
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
49
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
29
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top