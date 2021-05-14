Choti Sardarni: Sarab’s plan to marry Meher from 2010?

Ishq Me Marjawan 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors TV popular show Choti Sardarni is gearing up for some high voltage drama. The show now focuses on Sarab, Meher and their children. Earlier it’s seen that Meher forgot her marriage with Sarab and her kids and would go back to Kulwant’s house. Now it will be seen that Meher will juggle between 2010 and 2021 while Sarab will plan to marry Meher of 2010 too.

Previously we have seen that, Meher woke up the next morning and would’ve lost her memory completely. She forgot about her marriage with Sarab and also the kids. She thought them to be a kidnapper but Sarab said that she’s a tutor there. Meher rushed to her and Sarab warned Kulwant prior her reach. Kulwant renovated her house like it was in 2010 and hid about Amrita and Jagga death. She introduced her daughters in law as the maids of the house. Later, Sarab came up with a plan to get close to Meher.

In the future episodes we will witness, Meher asks about Yuvi and Kulwant lies that Yuvi is mad. She asks about Jagga and Amrita but Kulwant will lie that they are out of town. Kulwant’s daughters in law complains about their work load as maid. Meher soon gets her memory back and rushes off to Gill House. Sarab will plan to marry Meher of 2010 too so that she will be with him in both the times. He will share his plan with Kulwant and she will agree. Again amnesia hits Meher and she will go back to 2010. The kids will feel bad for Meher.

How will Sarab manage to marry 2010 Meher? Will Meher’s condition worsens?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Choti Sardarni, stay tuned to this space.