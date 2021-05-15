ENTERTAINMENT

Choti Sarrdaarni fame Abhilasha Jakhar and Vineet Kumar Chaudhary blessed with a baby

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum fame  Vineet Kumar Chaudhary and wife Abhilasha Jakhar who is known for her role in Choti Sarrdaarni have been blessed with a baby boy on May 14th. Abhilasha shared a glimpse of the newborn baby on her social media handle to share the good news.

She wrote, “14.05.2021 when our lil Prince came to us @vineetkumar03 #sonshine Daddy & mumma promise to love you , take care of you & guide you through the rest of your life. #bestdayever #bestfeelingever #iloveyou #loveofmylife #myeverything.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CO4mIwlhmCi/

Her co-star Anita Raaj congratulated the new parents by commenting on her post. Abhilasha plays Kulwant’s daughter-in-law  Amrita in the show Choti Sarrdaarni.

Vineet Kumar Chaudhary married Abhilasha Jakhar in December 2017 after dating each other for 6 years. The couple is on cloud nine with this newfound happiness in their life.  We wish the newborn a happy and healthy life ahead.

