Choti Sarrdaarni: Meher is alive – TMT Updates

The most recent episode of TV present Choti Sarrdaarni got here with excellent news for Meher’s followers. Sarab was certainly proper about Meher because the Mahasangam episode of Choti Sardarni and Udaariyaan revealed that she is alive.

IN the most recent episode of Choti Sarrdaarni the media is seen questioning Sarab about his relation with Sandhya and accusing him of murdering Meher. He takes a stand and defends himself and Sandhya. Then again, Udaariyaan’s Fateh reveals {that a} lady was discovered on the freeway a number of days again. Later, it was revealed that the lady is none apart from Meherand that she has been mendacity unconscious for days now.

Because it was a Mahasangam episode, Sarab and Fateh meet on the lakeside and discuss life and the struggles they’re going by means of. Throughout their dialog, Sarab takes out Meher’s {photograph} to indicate it to Fateh however he misses out on seeing it.

Fateh tells Sarab that if somebody throws a coin within the lake, at sundown then all his needs come true. Sarab throws a coin and desires for Meher to come back again.

It looks as if his needs have come true as he will likely be reunited with Meher anytime quickly. Keep tuned to tellyupdate.com for the most recent replace on this plot of Choti Sarrdaarni.