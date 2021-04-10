ENTERTAINMENT

Choti Sarrdaarni: Sandhya to refuse following Sarabjit’s rules – Tellyexpress

Avatar
By
Posted on
Choti Sarrdaarni: Sandhya to refuse following Sarabjit’s rules - Tellyexpress

Choti Sarrdaarni Spoiler Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on tellyexpress.com

Colors popular show Choti Sarrdaarni last witnessed that Sarabjit allowed Sandhya to stay back for Seher but with his set rules. Next viewers will watch how Sandhya will handle Karan’s eagerness to meet her without Sarabjit knowing anything. Further, it will be worth to watch how makers will bring Nimrit back to the show as her character is already shown dead.

In the last episode, Karan told Sarab that Sandhya didn’t let him in because of his rules. Sarab thought its all Sandhya’s drama. He warned Karan to not go to Sandhya. Sarab again hallucinated Meher, who tried to convince him to let Karan talk to Sandhya. Sarab didn’t got convinced. He cried and requested Meher to return to him.

Meher told him that she remains in his heart. Sarab showed confidence that he will soon meet Meher. Some cute and romantic scenes of Sarab and Meher were shown. Next morning Sandhya made a time table with Ajay Ji’s help to be away from Sarab as per rules made by Sarab. Kulwant got to know that Sandhya didn’t drank water since last night.

Kulwant made Sandhya eat Meher’s favourite aloo paranthas. They wished that Seher get well soon. Sandhya promised to make Seher well soon. Param asked Karan why he avoided him. Karan got angry with Param for complaining about him to Sarab. Param tried explain Karan and Seher that Sandhya can’t talk to Meher.

Param told Karan that Sarab is angry with Sandhya because she lied to him. He further warned Karan that he will not talk to him if he talks to Sandhya. Karan picked up and read Sandhya’s chits (letter) even after Param’s warning. Sandhya tried to be away from Sarab. Sandhya pretended talking to Meher and made Seher eat and do everything which she refused to eat or do to Sarab. Kulwant and Sarab witnessed it and got happy and relaxed.

At Dhillons Ginni and Jeeto fought for watching TV.  Kulwant praised Sandhya’s way of handling Seher but he ignored it. Sandhya made Seher feel Meher. Kulwant felt happy with Sandhya and Seher’s bond. Kulwant hugged Seher and showered love on her. Sandhya almost came in front of Sarab.

In the upcoming episode, Sarab will get angry on Sandhya for breaking rules. He will warn her for the last time. Sandhya will tear Sarab’s rules and state that she will not follow any rules from now on.

Did Sandhya broke any rules? How will Jeeto and Ginni’s fights end? What will be Sarabjit’s reaction on Sandhya’s decision of not following his rules? Will Seher and Karan let Sarab throw Sandhya out of their house?

Stay tuned to Tellyexpress to get more updates from your favourite show Choti Sarrdaarni!

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
863
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
863
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
828
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
805
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
783
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
758
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
756
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
709
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
671
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
670
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top