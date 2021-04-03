Choti Sarrdaarni: Sarabjit to throw Sandhya out of his house, Check New Promo details below – Tellyexpress

ENTERTAINMENT

Choti Sarrdaarni: Sarabjit to throw Sandhya out of his house

Choti Sarrdaarni Spoiler Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on tellyexpress.com

Colors popular show Choti Sarrdaarni last witnessed reunion track of Meher, Sarabjit and their kids. But a new track got introduced due to Nimrit’s break for her health issue. In the upcoming episodes, it will be worth to watch how Sarabjit will handle himself and his kids after Meher’s death.

In the last episode, Karan and Seher left their house to search for Meher. Sandhya too worried her mother leaving hospital without informing her. Sarab asked Param how he woke up so early. Param asked Sarab why god snatched his mother from him. He seemed angry on god. Sarab comforted and promised him that Meher will soon return.

Sarab and Param got worried for Karan and Seher after knowing that they went to search for Meher alone. Sandhya escaped an accident witnessing Karan and Seher alone in forest. She followed them. Karan and Seher even being sacred continuing searching for Meher. They recalled moments with Meher.

Sarab starting searching for Karan and Seher. Sandhya felt guilty seeing Karan and Seher praying to god for getting Meher. Sandhya hugged them and they thought her to be Meher. They got sad.

Sandhya lied to Karan and Seher that Meher asked her to take them home. Kids ignored her but Sandhya acted and again lied that Meher asked her to take them home. She continued lying to them and convinced them to return home. Sandhya thought that she will now take care of Meher’s kids for her sacrifice.

Kulwant got worried on knowing that Seher and Karan are missing. Before Sarab could inform police Sandhya reached Gill Mansion with Seher and Karan. Sarab hugged them and Param scolded them for going out without informing family.

Sarab didn’t let Sandhya give any explanation. He didn’t allowed Seher and Karan talk to Sandhya. He screamed at her and asked to get out.

In the upcoming episode Sarab will throw Sandhya out of his house and blame her for Meher’s death.

Colors recently released a new Mahasangam promo of Udaariyaan and Choti Sarrdaarni, which shows that Tejo of Udaariyaan and Sarabjit of Choti Sarrdaarni and their point of views on love will clash with each other. Where on one side Sarabjit will show faith in love, Tejo expresses that love only gives pain. This Mahasangam episode will air on 7th April.

Will Meher return? In return of Meher’s big sacrifice will Sandhya take care of Sarabjit and Meher’s kids? Will Sarab allow it? Will Karan and Seher understand that Meher is dead and will not return?

Stay tuned to Tellyexpress get more updates from your favourite show Choti Sarrdaarni!

