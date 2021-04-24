Choti Sarrdaarni Spoiler: Ankit Gera to enter Choti Sarrdaarni as Sameer Khanna

Choti Sarrdaarni Spoiler Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Colours common present Choti Sarrdaarni goes to witness themost awaited scenes as now Meher shall be seen returning with a bang. It’s positive that upcoming episodes will rejoice #SabHer followers. However is any twist forward on this too? Let’s see, what occurs subsequent.

Within the final episode, Gills and Dhillons served visitors langar. Children means of serving langar made everybody recall Meher. Visitors earlier than leaving thought/took Sandhya to be Sarab’s spouse. When Sarab cleared their doubt they requested him to marry Sandhya as she appears good. Kulwant too considered getting Sarab and Sandhya married.

Different aspect Meher recalled that she has a household, home and children. Nurse ask her to recall the whole lot rapidly in any other case she would get in bother. Seher, Karan and Param reward Sandhya and known as her bestest for instructing them good habits.

Kulwant heard Meher’s voice telling her that she is considering proper. This made Kulwant extra motivated to get Sarab and Sandhya married. Different aspect Meher helped a child in ache. At Gill Mansion Kulwant tried convincing Harleen for Sandhya and Sarab’s marriage.

Some folks from Sarab’s get together got here to provide resignation to Sarab. Sandhya made get together members understand Sarab’s laborious work which he did for Punjab and its folks. Get together staff apologized to Sarab and promised to help them. Harleen advised Kulwant that she would speak to Sandhya for marriage and requested Kulwant to persuade Sarab.

Different aspect, hospital folks pressured Meher for Surgical procedure. Sarab at Gill Mansion screamed Meher’s title. At one aspect, Kulwant tried convincing Sarab for marriage with Sandhya and different aspect Harleen requested Sandhya to marry Sarab.

A nurse requested physician to let Meher go, however it went in useless. They gave anaesthesia to Meher. Each Sandhya and Sarab bought shocked listening to that household is considering their marriage.

Within the upcoming episode, Harleen and Kulwant will one way or the other persuade Sandhya and Sarab for marriage. As per our earlier experiences and colors promo, Meher will return and cease Sandhya and Sarab’s marriage. She’s going to suggest Sarab for re-marriage. Sandhya and Sarab’s marriage shoot has already began.

We in ore earlier put up revealed about Ananyapreet Satvinder Kaur’s entry, now some sources knowledgeable about Ankit gera’s entry in Choti Sarrdaarni. He’ll play a cameo however pivotal function of Sameer Khanna.

Will Sameer Khanna can be the one who will save Meher from organ merchants? Whether or not Meher will recall her household? Will Sameer assist Meher attain her household?

Keep tuned to TMT to get extra updates out of your favorite present Choti Sarrdaarni!