Choti Sarrdaarni Spoiler: Doctor to try to steal Meher’s organs for trade

Colours common present Choti Sarrdaarni goes to witness themost awaited scenes as now Meher will probably be seen returning with a bang. It’s positive that upcoming episodes will rejoice #SabHer followers. However is any twist forward on this too? Let’s see, what occurs subsequent.

Within the final episode, Youngsters returned to their home and Kulwant requested what occurred. Kulwant acquired shocked figuring out that some folks threw stones on children, Sarab and Sandhya. Individuals additionally accused Sarab and Sandhya of affair. Hospital workers determined to switch Meher.

Subsequent day Harleen tried motivating tensed Sarab. Bittu accused Ranna of loss in enterprise. Ranna requested Bittu to not inform anyone. Jeeto mocked Ginni. Youngsters confirmed the toys made by Sandhya to household, telling that Meher despatched them for them.

Earlier than Bittu may complain about Ranna and loss made by him, Kulwant instructed them that she is aware of about it. Kulwant and Yuvi proved that Bittu and Jeeto stole their firm’s inventory. She additionally scolded Ranna for his carelessness and requested him to provide her 5 lakhs and workplace keys again.

Individuals began avoiding Gills and refused to come back to their home for Paath. Kulwant tried convincing Bittu and Ranna to work collectively to get profitable in enterprise. She handed over the enterprise duty to each Bittu and Ranna.

Seher determined to do Keertan herself. She began the paath by singing melodiously. Sarab felt happy with his daughter. A vacationer bus acquired punctured outdoors Gill Mansion. Listening to Seher’s voice many vacationers joined Gills in Paath. Meher opened her eyes and wakened confused.

She thought the place is she and why not in her home. She recalled her children voice and acquired blurry visions of her household. Meher requested somebody the place is she. At hospital medical doctors requested Meher about her home and household. She felt tough in recalling something. Physician instructed Meher that she misplaced her reminiscence.

Within the upcoming episode, vacationers at Gill Mansion will assume Sandhya to be Sarab’s spouse and reward her, surprising everybody. Kulwant will too assume to get Sarab married to Sandhya. Different facet, some medical doctors will power Meher to get and promote her organs.

As per info from sources Meher will meet a bit woman (new entry named: Ananyapreet Satvinder Kaur) who will even be a affected person within the hospital she is admitted to, See video:

Colours not too long ago launched a brand new promo of Choti Sarrdaarni, which confirmed that Meher will return and cease Sarabjit and Sandhya’s marriage. She is going to too suggest Sarabjit for marriage. See Promo:

How will Sarabjit get out of this mess created by Raajan? Will this new entry make Meher recall Seher and her household?

Keep tuned to TMT to get extra updates out of your favorite present Choti Sarrdaarni!