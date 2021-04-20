Choti Sarrdaarni Spoiler: Sandhya to shoot Raajan?

Choti Sarrdaarni Spoiler Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Colours fashionable present Choti Sarrdaarni’s Seher’s birthday episode made Gills, Dhillons in addition to viewers emotional. However Raajan’s sudden entry in Gill Mansion introduced new bother for Gills and Sandhya. Now, it appears Meher’s entry is close to and it will likely be fascinating to see how Meher will save Sarabjit.

Within the final episode, Sarab was seen close to the identical hospital the place Meher is admitted. He felt Meher close to him. Sandhya cries recalling media’s accusations at her and Sarab.

Harleen accused Sandhya of making drawback for Gills. Sarab stopped Sandhya from going wherever. Sarab requested Harleen if he threw Sandhya out and one thing occurs to her. Harleen doesn’t perceive and nonetheless requested Sandhya to depart. Sarab requested Sandhya to not depart.

Different facet, Meher’s physician noticed response in Meher and determined to shift her in Metropolis Life hospital Amritsar. Kulwant determined to see in direction of Individuals accusing Sarab. Ranna denied Bittu’s assist in enterprise.

Youngsters bought shocked listening to that Sarab killed Meher on information channel. Earlier than they might hear the rationale of Meher’s homicide Harleen switched off TV. Harleen and Sandhya tried calming the youngsters. Sandhya as soon as once more pretended speaking to Meher and informed children media is mendacity.

Sarab broke down seeing his children situation. Harleen tried calming and motivating Sarab. Seher requested Sandhya why is he unhappy. Seher made Sandhya smile with Meher’s technique. Jeeto and Yuvi taunted Bittu making him offended. Bittu determined to grab Ranna’s duty.

Different facet, legal professionals informed that they might make him win the case in the event that they show that Meher died within the accident. Sarab bought offended and informed everybody that Meher is alive. Sarab made his children sleep. Meher bought shifted to Amritsar hospital in Punjab Dal’s Ambulance service.

Within the upcoming episode, Sandhya will go together with a Gun to Raajan. Raajan along with his goons will observe Sandhya. Robbie will inform about the identical to Sarab. He can even inform Sarab that Raajan chased Sandhya to metropolis Life hospital.

Will Sarabjit get out this mess created by Raajan? How will Sarabjit cease Sandhya from taking pictures Raajan? Who will attain Meher first?

Keep tuned to TMT to get extra updates out of your favorite present Choti Sarrdaarni!