Choti Sarrdaarni Spoiler: Sarabjit to attack Raajan for accusing him of Meher’s murder

Colours widespread present Choti Sarrdaarni final witnessed that Gill household with Sandhya gave Seher an attractive birthday shock. It appears that evidently Sarab is turning into tender in direction of Sandhya. Additional, Raajan bought bail and launched and he will probably be bringing a brand new hassle for Gills and Sandhya.

Within the final episode, after attire Seher bought cycle as her birthday reward. Param informed Sarab that he is aware of he additionally talks to Meher similar to Sandhya. Sarab will not be capable of hallucinate Meher now. Sarab calmed children by telling that Meher will certainly come. From Kulwant, Harleen bought to know that Raajan bought bailed however she refused to tell Sarab considering to not spoil his happiness.

Ginni-Ranna and Bittu-Jeeto did some trade with one another and Kulwant-Yuvi’s reward for Seher. Seher bought superbly prepared however refused to open her eyes until Sandhya will get her items and Meher. Kulwant too reached Gill Mansion and requested about Sandhya and Seher.

Param and Karan introduced Seher out within the corridor for celebration. Yuvi opened items by Ginni-Ranna and Bittu-Jeeto and everybody laughter seeing them. Everybody tried to make Seher open her eyes. Seher even not opened her eyes when her fairy doll cake got here.

All of a sudden lights began fluctuating. Sandhya made Meher’s projection making everybody joyful and emotional. Meher projection wished Seher joyful birthday with one other projection. Seher thanked Sandhya and minimize her cake. Everyone clicked household footage and danced with one another.

Sandhya obtained Seher’s stories and informed Sarab that Seher is now completely high quality. Sandhya determined to go away Gill Mansion. Sarab once more hallucinated Meher and talked to her. Seher and Sandhya shared a cute second. Sandhya was about to go away when some police officer entered Gill Mansion.

Police officer Randeep Huda accused Sarab of Meher’s homicide and affair with Sandhya. They even confirmed arrest warrant.

Within the upcoming episode, Sarab will probably be taken to police station. He’ll get shocked on studying that Raajan filed a false criticism towards him for serving to Sandhya. Sarab will go uncontrolled and assault Raajan. He’ll ask Raajan the place his Meher is.

We in our earlier posts knowledgeable that B Praak will are available in Baisakhi episode as particular visitor. We additionally shared the most recent promo, which confirmed that Fateh and Sarabjit will assist one another meet their love in particular Mahasangam episode of Udaariyaan and Choti Sarrdaarni. See Promo:

As per data from sources capturing of Choti Sarrdaarni won’t get halt. Solid will probably be capturing Hyderabad for a while.

Who will get Sarabjit out of jail, Meher or Sandhya? How will Sarabjit get out this mess created by Raajan?

