Choti Sarrdaarni Spoiler: Seher’s condition to improve?

Choti Sarrdaarni Spoiler: Seher’s condition to improve?

Choti Sarrdaarni Spoiler Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors popular show Choti Sarrdaarni last witnessed a newly introduced track, due to Nimrit’s break for her health issue. Now Nimrit’s Character “Meher” is shown dead. In the upcoming episodes, Sarabjit will be seen handling his kids in absence of Meher. Someone else is also going to help him in this!

In the last episode, Kulwant reached Gill Mansion with ladoos for kids. Param came out and informed Harleen about Seher being ill. Kulwant and Harleen ran to Seher’s room.

Everyone tried to wake unconscious Seher. Yuvi reached home upset and cried missing Meher. Ranna informed Dhillons about Seher’s ill health. Doctor informed Sarab that Seher is suffering from mental trauma and can fall into coma.

He further suggested Sarab to arrange a nurse and IV injection for tests and proper care. Kulwant told that she will arrange a nurse for Seher. Sarab again imagined Meher calming him. Meher in Sarab’s imagination advised him to make Sainda Namak water and soup for Seher.

Param got upset witnessing Sarab imagining and talking to Meher. Kulwant found Sandhya and requested her to become ill Seher’s nurse. Gills failed to find a nurse due to strike.

Everyone prayed to god for Seher. Just then Sandhya arrived in a nurse’s getup hiding her face with mask. Kulwant handled Sarab’s interrogation by half lying. Sandhya asked doctor to change heavy doses of Seher. Doctor praised her in front of Gills.

Everyone got scared seeing Seher getting fits. Sandhya’s mask got opened while giving injection to Seher and Karan recognised her. Before Sarab could see Sandhya’s face Kulwant alerted her. She also stopped Karan from revealing Sandhya’s truth to Sarab. Karan promised to keep Sandhya a secret from Sarab.

In the upcoming episode, Sarab will get happy seeing improvement in Seher. He will further ask Sandhya to take out her mask and have food.

As per sources, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is soon going to return in the show as she is well now. Presently, she is working on her scenes from her home in Delhi. It is also heard that Nimrit will return after Kratika’s character will end and she will make an exit.

Will Meher return? Will Sandhya’s presence improve Seher’s health? How will Gills make Karan and Seher understand that Meher is dead and will not return? How will Nimrit’s character get introduced and Kratika’s character end?

Stay tuned to justshowbiz to get more updates from your favourite show Choti Sarrdaarni!

