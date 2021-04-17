Choti Sarrdaarni to continue shoot in Delhi

Choti Sarrdaarni Spoiler Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Colours in style present Choti Sarrdaarni’s Seher’s birthday episode made Gills, Dhillons in addition to viewers emotional. Everybody went by way of a journey of blended emotions. It made us cry, joyful and in addition to miss Meher. However Raajan’s sudden entry in Gill Mansion introduced new hassle for Gills and Sandhya, let’s see how they’d get out of Raajan’s created mess.

Within the final episode, Harleen tried throwing Sandhya out of Gill Mansion. Sandhya stated she is going to maintain children as Sarab requested her to and denied leaving the home. Children mentioned would Sarab come or disappear like Meher.

Individuals protested outdoors and accused Sarab as a assassin. Harleen on different facet will blame Sandhya for folks protesting outdoors their home. Kulwant Calles Harleen and requested her to calm and consider technique to cease Raajan and Randeep from taking Sarab out of Punjab to Govindpur, Haryana.

Different facet Sarab recalled moments with Meher. Subsequent morning children searched and requested for Sarab. Sandhya lied to children and requested them to organize for Baisakhi. Harleen rudely requested Sandhya why she lied to children. Even residence minister denied serving to Gills. Harleen doubted a giant conspiracy towards Sarab and requested assist from IG. IG was additionally revealed as supporting Raajan.

Kulwant requested Inspector to understand Sarab. By mistake Kulwant destroyed Sarab’s switch file. Sarab recalled his Serbia’s arrest and the way Meher saved him in previous. Different facet Meher’s well being deteriorated. Karan and Seher accomplished their tasks of Baisakhi.

Seher requested Param about Sarab. Sandhya took children for the paath. Children began their prayers. Different facet Meher stopped responding. Physician instructed now solely affected person’s household’s prayers can work for her. At police station Randeep began preparations to take Sarab to Haryana.

Sandhya requested children to not fear and instructed Sarab would absolutely come. Charitable folks got here to Gill Mansion. Param determined to begin donating until Sarab attain residence. Different facet Kulwant and Bittu-Jeeto tried serving to Sarab however failed. Meher at hospital opened eyes?

As per data from sources taking pictures of Choti Sarrdaarni is not going to get halt. Forged can be taking pictures in Delhi for a while. Sources additionally inform that Fateh will assist Sarab meet Meher as the previous will acknowledge Meher’s photograph fallen from Sarab’s pockets.

How will Meher attain Sarabjit and save him from Raajan? Will Sarabjit get out this mess created by Raajan?

Keep tuned to TMT to get extra updates out of your favorite present Choti Sarrdaarni!