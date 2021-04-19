ENTERTAINMENT

Choti Sarrdaarni: Will Sarab reunite with Meher?

Colours present Choti Sarrdaarni by no means failed to have interaction the viewers with its gripping storyline. Now we all know that Meher is alive so it will likely be attention-grabbing to see how Sarab goes to reunite along with her.

Earlier its seen that, Harleen requested Sandhya to go away the home however Sandhya refused. Param assured Seher saying that Sarab will return as a result of he by no means breaks his promise. Sandhya requested Children to do Vaisakhi preparations saying that Sarab will be a part of them to have a good time Vaisakhi. Meher’s situation will get worsen and Physician informs Nurse that now solely affected person’s family members prayer can save her. Haryana Police took Sarab from Punjab.

Within the upcoming episode, Children and Sandhya will look ahead to Sarab to have a good time Vaisakhi with him. Sarab will come there. Robbie will say to Sarab that he’s glad to see him again. Harleen will inform him that she acquired bail for Sarab. Rajan will scold Police officer for releasing Sarab and he’ll resolve to do one thing massive towards Sarab. Seher will ask Sandhya to the touch all of the charity stuff to get blessings from God. Sandhya will apologize to Sarab saying that every part occurring due to her. He’ll say to her that it was not her mistake and Rajan is chargeable for every part they usually is aware of the reality so she want to not blame herself.

Ginni and Jeeto will announce that Sarab and Children will carry out. Sarab will say to them that with out Meher he can’t have a good time. Meher will ask Sarab to have a good time Vaisakhi with household. Sandhya was about to fall so Sarab will maintain her and Media individuals will cowl that and they’re going to query Sarab about Meher’s homicide and in addition about his relationship with Sandhya. Sarab will criticise their ideas.

Will Sarab get details about Meher? Will Meher come out of coma?

All these questions will likely be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what is going to occur subsequent in your favourite present Choti Sarrdaarni, keep tuned to this area.

