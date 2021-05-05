ENTERTAINMENT

Choti Simar Finding The Proof

Sasural Simar ka 2 Today's Episode



In the latest episode of Sasural Simar Ka 2 you will watch, Choti Simar finding the proof about the Churma being poisonous, when she comes to know about it she gets shocked and decides to reveal this incident. When she starts looking for help she collides with Badi Simar. Choti Simar tells her that there is poison in Churma, Badi simar gets astounded and rushes towards the table so that she can stop waiters to serve the Churma. She goes to Aarav and Vivan to tell them about the poisoned Churma.

After knowing about the Churma Aarav rushes to the table and makes excuses and through the churma from all the plates. Vivan orders some fresh churma from the shops so that he can serve the guests. There in the same shop where Vivan is already standing to get the Churma, Reema comes to get the cake for her parent’s marriage anniversary. On the other side Shobha gets nervous, she insists Manoj get off from the party but there he tells the reason that they should stay here and not leave.

There Chitra doubts Shobha and keeps an eye on her behaviour. While all the guest waits to have the churma. There Vivan in the shop collects the Churma. Vivan gets too happy to see Reema and as usual, he starts flirting with her, but soon he gets a call from Aarav who says him to come back soon. Meanwhile, Reema collects her cake and leaves the shop. There Geetanjali Devi gets annoyed because the churma is not being served to all who are present there. Badi Simar comes there and handles everything very smoothly without letting Geetanjali Devi know about the incident that has happened with churma.

Geetanjali Devi realizes that the churma has been served to all the guests but this is not the one that she had prepared for all. She also notices that this Churma is not having that sliver foil wrapping on it. She gets annoyed and screams who did this? Aarav says that it was his fault he gets blamed on himself says he changed the churma because he felt some problem in that. As Geetanjali Devi is angry she reminds him about the rituals. She asks him to tell the reason, suddenly Badi Simar comes there and supports him and supports. She tells her about the reason behind changing the Churma. The episode ends here, there will be much more things to watch so stay tuned to get all the upcoming episode update.


Previous articleWatch Anupamaa Latest Episode 5th May 2021: Vanraj Again Postponed His Divorce

Related Items:

Most Popular

28
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
7
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top