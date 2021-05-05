





In the latest episode of Sasural Simar Ka 2 you will watch, Choti Simar finding the proof about the Churma being poisonous, when she comes to know about it she gets shocked and decides to reveal this incident. When she starts looking for help she collides with Badi Simar. Choti Simar tells her that there is poison in Churma, Badi simar gets astounded and rushes towards the table so that she can stop waiters to serve the Churma. She goes to Aarav and Vivan to tell them about the poisoned Churma.

After knowing about the Churma Aarav rushes to the table and makes excuses and through the churma from all the plates. Vivan orders some fresh churma from the shops so that he can serve the guests. There in the same shop where Vivan is already standing to get the Churma, Reema comes to get the cake for her parent’s marriage anniversary. On the other side Shobha gets nervous, she insists Manoj get off from the party but there he tells the reason that they should stay here and not leave.

There Chitra doubts Shobha and keeps an eye on her behaviour. While all the guest waits to have the churma. There Vivan in the shop collects the Churma. Vivan gets too happy to see Reema and as usual, he starts flirting with her, but soon he gets a call from Aarav who says him to come back soon. Meanwhile, Reema collects her cake and leaves the shop. There Geetanjali Devi gets annoyed because the churma is not being served to all who are present there. Badi Simar comes there and handles everything very smoothly without letting Geetanjali Devi know about the incident that has happened with churma.

Geetanjali Devi realizes that the churma has been served to all the guests but this is not the one that she had prepared for all. She also notices that this Churma is not having that sliver foil wrapping on it. She gets annoyed and screams who did this? Aarav says that it was his fault he gets blamed on himself says he changed the churma because he felt some problem in that. As Geetanjali Devi is angry she reminds him about the rituals. She asks him to tell the reason, suddenly Badi Simar comes there and supports him and supports. She tells her about the reason behind changing the Churma. The episode ends here, there will be much more things to watch so stay tuned to get all the upcoming episode update.