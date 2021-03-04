ENTERTAINMENT

Chow Kabru Chalaga theatrical trailer on March 5

Chavu Kabru Challenge Is an upcoming romantic and comedy Telugu film, starring Karthikeya in the lead role. The makers of Chow Kabru Chalaga have started promotional activities and as per the latest reports, the theatrical trailer of the film will be unveiled on 5 March at 5:04 pm.

By sharing a new poster on the official Twitter handle, the makers of Chow Kabru Chalaga confirmed the trailer’s release date and time. The film stars Lavanya Tripathi as the lead lady.

A grand pre-release event of Chavu Kabru Chalaga will take place on 9 March and stylish star Allu Arjun has accepted the offer and will attend the event as the chief guest.

Karthikeya And the promotional material of Lavanya Tripathi’s ‘Chow Kabaru Chelaga’ has been well received by fans, especially by the teaser. The upcoming film is a dark comedy, the story of a cemetery worker named Basti Balaraju, essayed by Karthikeya, dissatisfied with life until he falls for a nurse named Mallika, essayed by Lavanya Tripathi.

The film Chow Kabru Chalaga is composed by mega producers Allu Aravind and Bani Vasu under the banner of GA2 Pictures, while the music is composed by Jekus Bejoy.

