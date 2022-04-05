Chowkidar arrived to fight censorship on Twitter

was after Musk posted a poll on Twitter on March 25 asking, “Freedom of expression is essential to the functioning of a democracy. Do you think Twitter strictly adheres to that principle?”

More than 70% of the 2 million users who voted answered “no”. This prompted Musk to double down on his bet: “Since Twitter functions as a de facto public square, not adhering to fundamental principles undermines democracy. What needs to be done? Is a new platform needed? Is?” he asked the other day. “Buy Twitter” was one of the responses with the most likes.

There has been increased criticism of Twitter’s restrictive policies in the US since Donald Trump’s account was suspended last year. In this framework…