CHR VS BFG Tanzania T10 League Riders VS Gladiators Live Score Match-17 Today’s Scorecard & Toss Winner







Brace yourself to witness an exciting cricket match that will be played today. Yes, in the upcoming match of Tanzania T10, we have two outs standing teams battling for the coveted title. Chui Riders and Buffalo Gliders better known as CHR and BFG will step their feet on the pitch to begin their clash. It will be one of the most anticipating matches in this league as both sides are quite strong and experienced. Their clash will happen on 4th May 2021 at 1:35 PM according to Indian Standard Time. Let’s get all the details of CHR VS BFG such as pitch report, playing XI, live score, and scorecard below.

Riders and Gliders are facing off each other for the third time in this amazing league. They have already competed in two scheduled matches. Now, this is the 17th match in the cricket league since16 interesting games have played in the Leader’s Club Ground where the match will be held today. Talking about their respective positions in the standing, Chui Riders are ahead of Buffalo as they are occupying the first position upon that. They have three victories by their side which gives them the score point of 7. Though, Gladiators are one rank below and standing at the number 2 position.

LEAGUE- Tanzania T10 League

MATCH- Chui Riders (CHR) and Buffalo Gliders (BFG)

DATE- 4th May 2021

TIME- 1:35 PM IS

VENUE- Leader’s Club Ground, Dar es Salaam

Securing the first position on the scoreboard, Chui Riders are having a great time in the league. So far, they participated in a total of 5 thrilling matches. As mentioned above, they win 3 out of those and holds 7 points. In the Qualifier 1 match, Riders had dominated Gladiators and defeated them by 9 wickets. Thus, they made a grand entry in the summit clash. If we talk about Buffalo Gladiators, they too played well in the league and garnered the said position in the cricket league. The Eliminator 2 match which Gladiators had played previously could not get a result due to the sudden rain.

PROBABLE XI:

Chui Riders: Zafar Khan (C), Arsalaan Premji, Jitin Pratap Singh, Salum Jumbe, Bhavesh Govind, Tambwe Rashidi, Gokul Das, Amit Raghuvanshi, Baraka Robert (WK), Kibwana Salum, Issa Safari.

Buffalo Gladiators: Randomly Kelvin Mapunda (WK), Nisar Ahmed, Kassimu Nassoro (C), Ally Mpeka, Sefu Khalifa, Amiri Sadiki, Nyenje Hashim, Rijali Fentu, Kelvin Anjelo, Mohamed Rizvi, Raaj Minna.

Like Riders, Gladiators also managed to play 5 matches. Though, they only received two victories. Both Gladiators and Riders have battled around two times in the Tanzania T10 league, In both the said matches, Riders managed to defeat Gladiators. Now, the fans are really excited to see if Riders accomplishes their victory and make a winning streak of three matches or not. Check out CHR VS BFG today and follow for live score and scorecard.