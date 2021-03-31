LATEST

Chris Bosh Married a Model & Raise a Happy Family Together

Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

Chris Bosh is well-known in the NBA, from Toronto to Miami. The Hall of Fame finalist had his career cut short by blood clots. It’s a good thing there’s life outside of basketball.

Chris Bosh’s wife Adrienne and family have been his rock during multiple near-death experiences.

The former Raptor was tamed by an actress and model on a Miami beach in 2011. Bosh has been on top ever since.

Chris Bosh’s Basketball Career

Chris Bosh was born-to-ball on March 24, 1984, the same day the events depicted in “The Breakfast Club” transpired.

And speaking of high school, Bosh won “Mr. Texas Basketball” before college. During and after his years in Atlanta with Georgia Tech, Bosh would go on to win much more.

The power forward slam-dunked on opponents from New York City to Phoenix and Los Angeles to Brooklyn.

Before joining the Heat, the shot blocker was more vicious than a real-life-non-Toronto Raptor. The Boshasaurus was positively reptilian and earned him the nickname “King of the Dragons.”

Unfortunately for Drake, the Raptors as a species were going extinct. Bosh and the Raptors lost to nearly everyone, from the Lakers to the Knicks to the Rockets of Houston. After only two playoff appearances in seven seasons with the Raptors, Bosh chose to pick-and-roll.

In 2010, Bosh took a better contract and his talents to South Beach.

Chris Bosh joined LeBron James, Dwyane Wade (more Gabrielle Union), and the Miami Heat. CB4 arrived in Miami Beach, Florida in 2010 and left the Heat six seasons, two rings, and six NBA All-Star Weekend appearances later.

His career was famously cut short due to blood clots in his lungs. The illness would keep Bosh with the Heat but unable to play until he retired in 2019.

Bosh’s name and game are still revered around locker rooms in the NBA today. He’s even loved by his old Heat rivals, the Boston Celtics. The Boshtrich is also loved by his wife, Adrienne Williams Bosh.

Who is Chris Bosh’s Wife?

RELATED: Ray Allen Married An Actress & Molded a Happy Family

Basketball player Chris Bosh married Adrienne Nicole Williams in 2011. They wed on Miami Beach after the Heat lost in the NBA Finals to the Dallas Mavericks. Bosh lost a championship ring, but gained a wedding band.

Adrienne was born on April 17, 1985, while the USA for Africa’s “We Are The World” rocked, well… the world. She moved to Los Angeles and found success acting in her early twenties. Her acting/modeling career earned her the nickname “Short Stack” and the attention of one Lil Wayne.

Social media sites blew up in 2013 with pics and video of Lil Wayne on a rant about sleeping with Bosh’s wife.

The “Lollipop” rapper claimed more than just the tip-off, too.

Still, it’s rude to kiss and tell, especially when it’s about boxing out an NBA player’s wife. Bosh and Adrienne ignored the personal foul and remain married today.

Chris & Adrienne Bosh Today

Chris Bosh and his wife Adrienne Bosh live happily ever after. Adrienne runs her own business, Sparkle and Shine Darling. When she isn’t working, she’s probably busy with the kids.

The pair raise two pairs of children plus one: Jackson Anthony and Dylan Skye, and twins Phoenix Avery and Lennox Noel. Chris also has a daughter named Trinity Myers. Her mother’s name is Allison Mathis.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adrienne Bosh (@mrsadriennebosh)

Bosh received a trinity of rings in Miami. Two were for his skills on the court and the other was for his courtship.

Now Chris and Adrienne are teammates for life, fighting to keep their rare species alive.

