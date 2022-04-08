Chris Boyd at Rangers Confessions on Alfredo Morelos as Pundit Reassures Comeback Continues

Confident Chris Boyd believes Rangers are right against Braga despite a hard 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

Gio van Bronckhorst’s team got off to a great start but huffs and whispers for a long time as Abel Ruiz’s first-half strike split the sides at the halfway stage.

Rangers know they have to produce when they welcome their rivals to Ibrox to return next Thursday night.

And Boyd believes all is not lost, but knows his former team will have to find a way to grow without the injured Alfredo Morelos for the rest of the season.

to speak on sky gamehe added: “It wasn’t Rangers’ best performance in Europe in particular. They’ve reached such heights that I don’t think Rangers fans would have thought Rangers could reach Europe.”

“Tonight was not their best…