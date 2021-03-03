Chris Chioza’s iconic buzzer-beater will always be Florida’s biggest shot

Loading...

2017 Florida Gators basketball team Destiny was not like a team 2006 and 2007 National Championship Teams. I am not sure that no NCAA team will ever stand in front of the leaders Billy donovan, Joachim Noah, Al Horford and Corey Brewer back again.

But head coach Mike whiteThe 2017 NCAA Tournament featured some amazing feats. The Gators finished second in the SEC and earned the No. 4 seed March Madness Rolled around. UF steamrolled East Tennessee State in the first round, edged out Virginia in the second round and advanced to the Elite Eight following a nail-biting victory over Wisconsin.

However, “Nail-Bitter” does not even begin to describe Chris Chioza’s famous buzzer buster who topples the Badgers and elevates the Gators.

Wisconsin vs Chris Chioza’s Bazer Beater

Wins at a buzzer-better! #sweet 16 pic.twitter.com/t8ooUMf7Gy – NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) 25 March 2017

To catch a cold Nothing but chills.

Florida point guard Chris Chozza had no time (just four seconds) to get the ball on the court and hit the shot. The shot, an off-balance and floated three-pointer, was nothing but a convincing 84–83 victory in overtime to UF.

“Cheese” told reporters after the game that he later received some 200 messages from people. Even those magical shot-making fingers could not hold what they had to do on their phones.

Chris Chiozza shows us how many texts he has received since his buzzer-beating game-winner. # Getters pic.twitter.com/GKdYXXyUVq – Ryan Young (@RYYoungRivals) 25 March 2017

Wisconsin painted a buzzer of its own that sent a second half from Zak Schowalter to overtime the game. Without it, Florida fans would not have received one of the best shots in the history of the program.

We are ready! #sweet 16 pic.twitter.com/bevXrEVRAh – NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) 25 March 2017

Florida lost to South Carolina in the Elite Eight, thus ending their magical run in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Still, Gators fans around the world will never forget Chozza’s memorable buzzer beater.