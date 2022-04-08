Chris Dawson to face murder trial after High Court rejects special leave application

Chris Dawson to face murder trial after High Court rejects special leave application

The High Court has cleared the way for former Sydney teacher Chris Dawson to be tried for murder after a hearing in Canberra this morning.

Mr. Dawson is accused of killing his wife, Lynette, in 1982.

Today his lawyers filed a special leave petition in the High Court for a permanent stay on the charge.

But Justices Stephen Gagler and Michelle Gordon dismissed the application and granted a non-publication order on the details of the hearing until the conclusion of the trial.

Mr Dawson’s trial is set to begin on 9 May in the NSW Supreme Court.

Posted


Read Full News